  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Polymetal International plc
  News
  Summary
    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:36:40 am
1580.5 GBX   +0.32%
POLYMETAL  : Q1 2021 production results -3-
DJ
POLYMETAL : Q1 2021 production results
EQ
POLYMETAL  : Q1 2021 production results -2-
DJ
Polymetal : Q1 2021 production results -2-

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
KYZYL 

                            3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                    % change 
                            2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt             20.2        19.2        +5% 
Ore mined (open-pit), Kt    556         523         +6% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt           563         526         +7% 
Gold grade, g/t             6.0         8.0         -26% 
Gold recovery               88.8%       87.2%       +2% 
Concentrate produced, Kt    35          36          -2% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 85.0        101.4       -16% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz1   96          116         -18% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt     27          21          +29% 
Payable gold shipped, Koz   46          41          +12% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt   12          16          -25% 
Gold grade, g/t             137.3       135.8       +1% 
Gold recovery               92.4%       91.8%       +1% 
Gold produced, Koz          43          67          -36% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                   89          109         -18%

Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

Mining volumes continued to increase without addition of new equipment as the "Hot Seat" fleet productivity program yielded material results. Grade processed declined towards the open-pit reserve average.

The concentrator delivered record quarterly throughput, while recovery increased by 2 p.p. y-o-y following the debottlenecking of thickening and drying sections. These improvements partially balanced the planned grade decline.

ALBAZINO 

                            3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                    % change 
                            2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt             5.1         4.8         +6% 
Underground development, km 3.3         3.1         +6% 
Ore mined, Kt               495         517         -4% 
Open-pit                    308         360         -14% 
Underground                 187         157         +19% 
 
PROCESSING 
Albazino concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt           427         445         -4% 
Gold grade, g/t             4.3         4.5         -5% 
Gold recovery1              88.7%       85.6%       +4% 
Concentrate produced, Kt    33          36          -9% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 49.5        48.1        +3% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2   52          56          -6% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt   48          46          +6% 
Gold grade, g/t             52.8        53.6        -1% 
Gold recovery               96.5%       96.4%       +0% 
Gold produced, Koz          77          78          -1% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                   77          78          -1%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

Underground mining volumes increased as Ekaterina underground mine ramped up stoping volumes while the new Anfisa underground mine below the main open pit accessed ore.

Open-pit ore mining reduced as the focus shifted to the pre-stripping of the new Farida open pit. The final pushback commenced at the Anfisa open pit.

Recovery at the concentrator improved by 3 p.p. as ore mix shifted to less clayey ores from deeper underground levels.

Construction activities at the Kutyn heap leach project are progressing on schedule with basic site infrastructure and access road completed.

MAYSKOYE 

                                                  3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                                          % change 
                                                  2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                                   0.9         1.1         -12% 
Underground development, km                       5.1         5.5         -8% 
Ore mined, Kt                                     191         261         -27% 
Open-pit                                          13          78          -84% 
Underground                                       178         183         -3% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt                                 217         227         -5% 
Gold grade, g/t                                   6.2         5.7         +8% 
Gold recovery                                     92.5%       91.2%       +1% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2                         40          38          +5% 
 
Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz 1           -           NA 
Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3           5           -           NA 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                                         6           -           NA

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX and Voro.

Open-pit mining of oxidised ore at Zone 1 recommenced with the next pushback enabled by favorable commodity price environment. Processing will start in Q2 2021.

Underground ore grade continued to improve as focus shifted to timely and precise backfill activities needed to limit dilution.

All of the excavations for the new underground material handling system have been completed. The installation of the conveyor frame has commenced. The launch of the system is planned for Q2 2022.

AMURSK POX 

                          3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                  % change 
                          2021        2020 
Concentrate processed, Kt 60          62          -2% 
    Albazino              44          41          +9% 
    Kyzyl                 12          16          -25% 
    Veduga                4           1           +177% 
    Other1                -           3           -100% 
Gold recovery             94.9%       94.2%       +1% 
Average gold grade, g/t   69.6        74.9        -7% 
Average sulphur grade     13.5%       14.2%       -5% 
Total gold produced2, Koz 121         145         -17% 
    Albazino              67          60          +13% 
    Kyzyl                 43          67          -36% 
    Veduga                9           14          -35% 
    Mayskoye              1           0           +220% 
    Other1                -           3           -100%

Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines. Excluding gold produced from Mayskoye loaded carbon.

Amursk POX Q1 gold output decreased by 17% y-o-y to 121 Koz on the back of lower volumes of Kyzyl concentrate introduced into feed relative to high base of 2020. Recovery rate was marginally higher as more Albazino concentrate was processed. VARVARA 

                               3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                       % change 
                               2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                9.5         10.2        -6% 
Ore mined, Kt                  1,056       782         +35% 
 
PROCESSING 
Leaching 
Ore processed, Kt              764         734         +4% 
Gold grade, g/t                1.7         1.5         +13% 
Gold recovery1                 86.4%       87.0%       -1% 
Gold production (in dore), Koz 46          35          +33% 
 
Flotation 
Ore processed, Kt              190         129         +47% 
Gold grade, g/t                2.6         3.1         -19% 
Recovery1                      84.6%       85.7%       -1% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz       13          9           +54% 
 
Veduga ore toll processed, Kt2 -           30          -100% 
 
Total ore processed, Kt        954         893         +7% 
 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                      60          43          +37%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

Quarterly gold production hit a record 60 Koz driven by high grade leach ore from Komar, higher processed volumes, and significant release of work-in-progress inventory. Total quarterly ore processed was also highest in the concentrator's 13-year operating history.

Flotation circuit grades fell as more own ore was processed compared with the stable quantities of third-party material.

DUKAT OPERATIONS 

                            3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                    % change 
                            2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt             0.4         -           NA 
Underground development, km 11.7        11.3        +4% 
    incl. Primorskoye       0.5         -           NA 
Ore mined, Kt               645         539         +20% 
    Open-pit                104         -           NA 
    Underground             542         539         +0% 
 
PROCESSING 
Omsukchan concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt           513         513         -0% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t                   0.5         0.5         -1% 
Silver, g/t                 252         286         -12% 
Recovery1 
Gold                        83.2%       84.5%       -2% 
Silver                      86.8%       86.0%       +1% 
Production 
Gold, Koz                   6           6           +1% 
Silver, Moz                 3.5         3.9         -10% 
 
Lunnoye plant 
Ore processed, Kt           116         116         -0% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t                   1.5         1.5         -2% 
Silver, g/t                 252         269         -6% 
Recovery1 
Gold                        91.7%       90.7%       +1%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

