    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/21 11:36:40 am
1580.5 GBX   +0.32%
02:02aPOLYMETAL  : Q1 2021 production results -3-
DJ
02:02aPOLYMETAL : Q1 2021 production results
EQ
02:02aPOLYMETAL  : Q1 2021 production results -2-
DJ
Polymetal : Q1 2021 production results -3-

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Silver                      92.2%       91.4%       +1% 
Production 
Gold, Koz                   5           5           +2% 
Silver, Moz                 0.9         0.9         -5% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                   11          11          +1% 
Silver, Moz                 4.4         4.8         -9%

Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Dukat experienced planned decline in silver grades as mining focus continues to shift to mechanized stoping at very narrow veins, with higher dilution.

At a satellite high-grade Primorskoye underground mine, development commenced with first direct-shipment silver ore expected to be mined in Q2 2021.

Open-pit mining of crown pillars and near-surface vein off-shoots re-commenced after the depleted mining voids at several large ore bodies have been completely backfilled by underground development waste.

OMOLON OPERATIONS 

                            3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                    % change 
                            2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt             0.3         0.9         -66% 
Underground development, Km 2.7         3.3         -19% 
Ore mined, Kt               73          802         -91% 
    Open-pit                -           689         -100% 
    Underground             73          113         -35% 
 
PROCESSING 
Kubaka Mill 
Ore processed, Kt           212         213         -1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t                   6.9         6.9         -1% 
Silver, g/t                 23          14          +68% 
Recovery1 
Gold                        92.8%       92.1%       +1% 
Silver                      77.8%       83.8%       -7% 
Gold production, Koz        45          41          +8% 
Silver production, Moz      0.1         0.1         +86% 
 
Birkachan Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt             45          -           NA 
Gold grade, g/t             1.0         -           NA 
Gold production, Koz        0.6         -           NA 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                   45          41          +10% 
Silver, Moz                 0.1         0.1         +88%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Following the completion of open-pit mining at Olcha and Birkachan, the pre-stripping of the new pit at Burgali, 120 km from the Kubaka mil, commenced in Q1.

Heap leach stacking started earlier than usual following the commissioning of the new semi-mobile crushing unit supplied by Metso.

SVETLOYE 

                     3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                             % change 
                     2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt      0.7         0.7         -7% 
Ore mined, Kt        390         346         +13% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore stacked, Kt      282         308         -9% 
Gold grade, g/t      4.8         4.4         +10% 
Gold production, Koz 27          21          +26% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz            27          21          +26%

At Svetloye, quarterly gold production was up 26% y-o-y to 27 Koz as higher grade attributable to work-in-progress release offset lower stacking volumes and slower leach velocity caused by very cold weather. Ore mining started in the new Lyudmila pit.

VORO 

                     3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                             % change 
                     2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt      580         -           NA 
Ore mined, Kt        11          -           NA 
 
PROCESSING 
CIP 
Ore processed, Kt    260         269         -3% 
Gold grade, g/t      2.2         2.2         +2% 
Gold recovery1       83.9%       82.1%       +2% 
Gold production, Koz 20          18          +10% 
 
Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt      -           -           NA 
Gold grade, g/t      -           -           NA 
Gold production, Koz 2           2           -14% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz            22          20          +7%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.

Open-pit mining commenced at Pesherny, a satellite deposit 15 km from Voro.

Oxidized ore from Saum has been introduced to the feed at the CIP plant. The facility will continue to process mostly stockpiled ore from Voro as mining was completed in 2020.

High commodity prices and low copper TCs prompted the management to re-evaluate the option of direct-shipping high-grade ore from Saum to third-party concentrators for tolling. The decision will be taken in Q2 2021 and may lead to accelerated exploitation of that deposit.

The construction of the new flotation plant is in full swing with all concrete works completed and the steel framework installed. The majority of main equipment has arrived on site.

NEZHDA

Mining and construction activities are progressing on schedule. The processing plant is scheduled to achieve mechanical completion on September 1, 2021 and produce first concentrate on November 1, 2021.

In Q1, the Company continued installation of main and auxiliary equipment (rotary drum driers, press filters, conveyors, pumps, electrical power equipment), process pipelines and utility systems. Diesel gensets and coal-powered boiler-house have been commissioned.

Project activities currently focus on wiring, process control and instrumentation, and ventilation. More than 900 construction contractors are currently on site in addition to approximately 500 Polymetal employees.

The construction of the power line by the independent investor (UVES) linking the site to the grid is in full swing though it progressed slower than expected in Q1 due to extremely cold weather. 

                3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                        % change 
                2021        2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt 5.3         -           NA 
Ore mined, Kt   346         -           NA

POX-2

Construction has proceeded on schedule despite acute shortages of general construction workforce in Russia and significant difficulties in bringing expat representatives of equipment manufacturers on site due to COVID-related cross-border travel restrictions.

Foundation construction for high-pressure and CIL circuits is in progress. Installation of metal frameworks for oxygen station and downstream circuit is nearing completion. Construction of repair shops and storage depots is ongoing. Construction of 100 kV power substation commenced.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents during the first three months of 2021 either at Polymetal or at the Company's contractors. LTIFR among the Group's employees for the period stood at 0.25, in comparison with 0.07 during the first 3M 2020. There were seven incidents among employees (two in Q1 2020) including six minor and one severe incident, as well as one minor incident with a contractor worker. There were three cases of falling, three cases of a hit by an object (including a severe one at Albazino) and a case of falling rock, mostly related to safety breach by employees. The Company investigated each of the cases separately and held safety briefings with employees.

Q1 was also marked with a couple of external recognitions which confirms our success as a responsible company: inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021 by S&P Global and the 46th place in the 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies worldwide ranking by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

COVID-19 UPDATE 

                                Russia Kazakhstan Group  Change for the quarter 
 
Since the start of the pandemic 
Tests administered              56,351 23,653     80,004 + 31,804 
C-19 positive tests             1,424  354        1,778  +327 
Hospitalised                    253    24         277    +70 
Died                            4      1          5      - 
As of 20.04.2021 
Active cases                    10     5          15 
In hospital                     2      0          2 
Headcount as at 01.04.2021      10,158 2,796      12,966

Epidemiological situation in the Company remains under control. Operations and development projects are unaffected so far. There were 15 active cases of COVID-19 as at 20 April 2021 across the Group. All precautionary measures effective in 2020 will continue into full year of 2021. The Company estimates COVID-related cash expenses at approximately USUSD 5 million per month with the majority recorded as operating costs. This translates into roughly USUSD 35 per GE ounce in AISC. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          POLY 
LEI Code:      213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.:  100402 
EQS News ID:   1187402 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187402&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

