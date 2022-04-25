Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Polymetal International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/25 03:04:42 am EDT
288.95 GBX   +7.02%
02:30aRussia's Polymetal Q1 revenue up 4% y/y
RE
02:23aMetals Miner Polymetal International's Q1 Revenue Jumps 4% On Higher Gold Prices
MT
02:02aPOLYMETAL : Q1 2022 production results and guidance update
EQ
Russia's Polymetal Q1 revenue up 4% y/y

04/25/2022 | 02:30am EDT
April 25 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Monday that its first-quarter revenue grew by 4% year on year to $616 million due to higher gold prices.

Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent its troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24 put "tremendous pressure" on Polymetal in the first quarter, the company said. It has not been directly targeted by the sanctions.

"The company continues to operate safely and profitably and is fully focused on ensuring business continuity and long-term viability," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal's chief executive, said in a statement.

"The Board and management continue to actively explore options to adjust company asset ownership structure to preserve shareholder value and address the needs of other stakeholders," he added.

Polymetal's production of gold equivalent - a mix of gold and other metals - decreased by 6% to 372,000 troy ounces, the company said, adding that it was on track to produce 1.7 million ounces in 2022. (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 8.00% 270 Delayed Quote.-79.41%
SILVER -1.82% 23.671 Delayed Quote.3.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 241 M - -
Net income 2022 1 086 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,62x
Yield 2022 21,2%
Capitalization 1 643 M 1 643 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 14 281
Free-Float 71,4%
