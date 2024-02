PolyNovo Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in the development of medical devices for various medical applications, utilizing the patented bioabsorbable polymer technology NovoSorb. Its products include NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporizing Matrix (BTM) and NovoSorb technology. BTM product is designed to help surgeons treat traumatic wounds. NovoSorb BTM may be used to temporarily close the wound and aid the body in generating new tissue. It is indicated for full or deep partial-thickness burns, surgical and reconstructive wounds and traumatic wounds. BTM is applied to a wound once the unhealthy or dead tissue has been surgically removed. NovoSorb is a medical-grade polymers that can be expressed in a range of physical formats. NovoSorb polymers have advantageous properties such as biocompatibility and design flexibility. These properties underpin novel medical devices designed to support tissue repair, before they biodegrade in situ into biocompatible by-products.

