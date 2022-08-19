PolyPeptide : Time Series (Excel)
Sheet1
PolyPeptide time series selected performance indicators
kEUR
H1 2018
H2 2018
H1 2019
H2 2019
H1 2020
H2 2020
H1 2021
H2 2021
H1 2022
Revenue
81626
97948
90729
111884
87808
135225
135136
146990
133656
Custom Projects
23280
41379
30550
53738
33504
68368
76207
90799
72613
Contract Manufacturing
48926
49118
51259
48246
42901
57207
45765
43835
48398
Generics & Cosmetics
9420
7451
8920
9900
11403
9650
13164
12356
12645
EBITDA
20566
21616
22703
26654
18519
43404
39889
44959
26706
EBIT
13814
13946
15226
18323
10160
34218
30803
33362
15482
Financial Result
565
1129
-930
-2386
-860
-5833
-1276
-3041
-2641
Income tax charges
-2798
-2836
-2908
-1588
-1469
-4880
-4904
-7686
-2594
Result of the Period
11581
12239
11388
14349
7831
23504
24623
22635
10247
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should be regarded as complementary information that does not substitute the Group's reported IFRS results.
Half-year financials unaudited.
Disclaimer
PolyPeptide Group AG published this content on 19 August 2022
Sales 2022
309 M
313 M
313 M
Net income 2022
36,3 M
36,8 M
36,8 M
Net cash 2022
105 M
106 M
106 M
P/E ratio 2022
39,6x
Yield 2022
0,66%
Capitalization
1 450 M
1 470 M
1 470 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,35x
EV / Sales 2023
3,89x
Nbr of Employees
1 101
Free-Float
40,9%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
43,79 €
Average target price
72,12 €
Spread / Average Target
64,7%
