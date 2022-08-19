Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. PolyPeptide Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPGN   CH1110760852

POLYPEPTIDE GROUP AG

(PPGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:17 2022-08-19 am EDT
41.65 CHF   -1.54%
03:04aPOLYPEPTIDE : Time Series (Excel)
PU
01:39aPolyPeptide's H1 Profit Tanks Amid Increase In Cost Base; FY22 Forecast Lowered
MT
01:04aPolyPeptide with encouraging progress within custom projects pipeline – however with lower profitability in the first half of 2022
EQ
PolyPeptide : Time Series (Excel)

08/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Sheet1
PolyPeptide time series selected performance indicators
kEUR H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 H1 2020 H2 2020 H1 2021 H2 2021 H1 2022
Revenue 81626 97948 90729 111884 87808 135225 135136 146990 133656
Custom Projects 23280 41379 30550 53738 33504 68368 76207 90799 72613
Contract Manufacturing 48926 49118 51259 48246 42901 57207 45765 43835 48398
Generics & Cosmetics 9420 7451 8920 9900 11403 9650 13164 12356 12645
EBITDA 20566 21616 22703 26654 18519 43404 39889 44959 26706
EBIT 13814 13946 15226 18323 10160 34218 30803 33362 15482
Financial Result 565 1129 -930 -2386 -860 -5833 -1276 -3041 -2641
Income tax charges -2798 -2836 -2908 -1588 -1469 -4880 -4904 -7686 -2594
Result of the Period 11581 12239 11388 14349 7831 23504 24623 22635 10247
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should be regarded as complementary information that does not substitute the Group's reported IFRS results.
Half-year financials unaudited.

Disclaimer

PolyPeptide Group AG published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 309 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 36,3 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net cash 2022 105 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 1 450 M 1 470 M 1 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 101
Free-Float 40,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond de Vre Chief Executive Officer
Jan Fuhr Miller Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wilden Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Lasanow Director-Global Operations
Beat In-Albon Independent Non-Executive Director
