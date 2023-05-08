Advanced search
    PPGN   CH1110760852

POLYPEPTIDE GROUP AG

(PPGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:02 2023-05-08 am EDT
25.30 CHF   -2.09%
11:44aPolypeptide : launches new “Innovation Lab”
PU
04/12PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2023
EQ
04/04Polypeptide Group AG Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PolyPeptide : launches new “Innovation Lab”

05/08/2023 | 11:44am EDT
Strasbourg, France, 8 May 2023 - To support its strategic ambitions, PolyPeptide relocated and expanded its Innovation Lab in Strasbourg. The Group's central innovation team under the leadership of Dr. O. Ludemann-Hombourger is now domiciled on the Strasbourg Innovation Park, which is a cluster of scientific activities in high-tech fields including biology, biotechnology, pharma and chemistry.

The value generation of PolyPeptide for its customers is closely linked to its capabilities in providing its products and services effectively,


efficiently and responsibly. To that end PolyPeptide maintains a holistic innovation agenda clustered around the focus areas of Green Chemistry, Process & Analytical Development as well as Digitalization. The scientists of the central Innovation and Technology Team thereby closely coordinate respective efforts with their colleagues across the Group's manufacturing network in Europe, the USA and India, and with external partners. With the combined technical expertise, the Group aims to ensure its manufacturing and analytical capabilities stay at the forefront of technology, also continuously reducing the environmental impact from its activities. In addition, the Group seeks to further harmonize or standardize its processes, systems and platforms to continuously improve and to promote global collaboration.

Olivier Ludemann-Hombourger, Director Global Innovation and Technology
at PolyPeptide comments: «With its talented scientists, PolyPeptide built world-class knowledge in its areas of activity over many years. The central innovation team is keen to build on this and to push the limits further in close collaboration with the colleagues at all the manufacturing sites. Together we maintain and further develop our customer value proposition, ultimately to the benefit of millions of patients around the world.»

In Bioparc 3, a modern building, and in direct neighborhood of a hundred public research groups and start-up companies, dedicated laboratories and offices have been made available for the exclusive use by PolyPeptide's innovation team. The laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure that allows the efficient support of the various innovation programs of the Group. The central location also enables the easier collaboration with external scientific and commercial partners, also to keep abreast of latest technologies.

Disclaimer

PolyPeptide Group AG published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
