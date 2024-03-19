Baar, 19 March 2024 - PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a focused global CDMO for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, published today the invitation to the third annual General Meeting which will take place on 10 April 2024 at the Chollerhalle in Zug.

At PolyPeptide Group AG's (the "Company") third annual General Meeting which will take place on 10 April 2024 at the Chollerhalle in Zug (the "AGM 2024"), six current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. Dorothee A. Deuring has decided not to stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thanks Ms. Deuring for her contribution. Peter Wilden is proposed for re-election as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

The Board of Directors further proposes to the AGM 2024 the deletion of art. 25 para. 3 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to the aggregate compensation for consulting services to the Company provided by members of the Board of Directors. The proposed deletion shall eliminate any concerns regarding a possible impairment of the objectivity and independence of the members of the Board of Directors.

Further proposals include, among others, the re-election of the Statutory Auditors and the Independent Proxy as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders will also be asked to approve the Management Report, Statutory Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, in each case, for the financial year 2023 as well as the Remuneration Report 2023 and the report on non-financial matters for the financial year 2023, both in separate consultative votes.

The invitation to the AGM 2024 with the detailed proposals and explanations can be found here

Download PDF (English)

Download PDF (German)