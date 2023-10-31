PolyPeptide Group
PolyPeptide signs scientific collaboration agreement
Strasbourg, 31 October 2023 – PolyPeptide today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with the Peptide Sciences Laboratory of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in Durban, South Africa. Professor Fernando Albericio and Professor Beatriz G. de la Torre will support one of PolyPeptide’s innovation projects to improve the sustainability of peptide manufacturing.
Consistent with its strategic aspiration to lead in innovation, PolyPeptide’s global innovation and technology team continues to work on a portfolio of projects to improve the sustainability of peptide manufacturing. This includes efforts to reduce, recycle, replace, or even avoid altogether hazardous solvents, which is particularly relevant against the backdrop of increasing customer demand and growing manufacturing volumes.
PolyPeptide has now signed a collaboration agreement with the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in Durban, South Africa, where Fernando Albericio and Beatriz G. de la Torre work as research professors with the Peptide Sciences Laboratory. The purpose of the agreement is to ensure their scientific and academic support for one of PolyPeptide’s innovation projects in solid-phase synthesis.
Olivier Ludemann-Hombourger, Director Global Innovation and Technology: «With some of our technology projects, we challenge the status quo in peptide manufacturing. If successful, we will be able to significantly increase throughput and productivity, coupled with the optimization of solvent consumption and the reduction of the environmental footprint. At PolyPeptide it is our firm ambition that our customers get their products not only faster but also greener.»
1760875 31.10.2023 CET/CEST