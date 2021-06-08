Log in
    POLN   CH0106213793

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe Infections and the Potential Role of Balixafortide, a Selective CXCR4 Antagonist

06/08/2021 | 01:33am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference 
Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe Infections and the 
Potential Role of Balixafortide, a Selective CXCR4 Antagonist 
08-Jun-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Allschwil, Switzerland, June 8, 2021 
Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe Infections and the 
Potential Role of Balixafortide, a Selective CXCR4 Antagonist 
Webinar Roundtable Being Held Thursday, June 10 @ 8amET/2pmCET 
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and 
developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance, today announced that it will host a key 
opinion leader (KOL) roundtable on Covid-19, the need for novel therapies for severe infections and the potential role 
of balixafortide, a selective CXCR4 antagonist, on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8am Eastern Time/2pm Central European 
Time. 
The webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders Thomas Klimkait, Ph.D., University of Basel, Andy Shorr, 
MD, Georgetown University, and Eliver Ghosn, Ph.D., Emory University, who will discuss the current treatment landscape 
and unmet medical need in treating patients with COVID-19, and research that demonstrates the importance of the CXCR4 
pathway in Covid-associated inflammation and mortality, respectively. Drs. Klimkait, Shorr, and Ghosn will be available 
to answer questions following the formal presentations. 
Polyphor's management team will then discuss novel research findings of balixafortide relevant for COVID-19 infections. 
Balixafortide is a potent, selective CXCR4 antagonist which is currently also in Phase III development in combination 
with eribulin in patients with metastatic HER-2 negative breast cancer. 
To register for the event, please click here. 
Thomas Klimkait, Ph.D. is Research Group Leader for Molecular Virology at the University of Basel. Dr. Klimkait earned 
his Ph.D. thesis in Biology/Genetics at the Institute of Virology at the University of Cologne and has held various 
senior positions at the University of Basel, including Laboratory Head Serology, AbtID, Department Biomedicine, and 
Head of Diagnostic Virology and Serology. Dr. Klimkait is a member of many scientific societies, including the European 
Society for Translational Antiviral Research (ESAR) and the International AIDS Society, has received numerous awards 
for his work and co-authored 197 peer-reviewed scientific publications. 
Andy Shorr, M.D. is Head, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and a Professor of 
Medicine at Georgetown University. His research focuses on issues related to severe pneumonia, health economics and 
epidemiology. Dr. Shorr earned his undergraduate degree in Public Policy at Princeton University, his medical degree at 
the University of Virginia and also holds an MPH from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of 
Virginia. Dr Shorr is a fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Chest Physician. 
In addition to being a Fullbright Specialist, he has won multiple awards for his bedside teaching and his research. 
Eliver Ghosn, Ph.D. is Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Emory University and a faculty member of the 
Lowance Center for Human Immunology and Emory Vaccine Center. He is also an affiliated faculty member of the 
Bioinformatics Program at Georgia Institute of Technology. His lab at Emory employs multi-omics single-cell 
technologies as a systems immunology approach to study the development and function of the immune system at different 
ages, from fetal life to adulthood. Dr. Ghosn received his Master's degree in Infectious Diseases from the University 
of São Paulo in Brazil and his Doctorate in Developmental Immunology from the University of São Paulo and Stanford 
University. He spent 12 years at Stanford University applying high-dimensional technologies to study the development of 
the immune system, particularly the B-cell and macrophage development, and was Instructor of Genetics there until 2017, 
when he moved to Emory. 
For further information please contact: 
For Investors: 
Hernan Levett           Mary-Ann Chang 
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors 
Polyphor Ltd.           Tel: +44 7483 284 853 
+41 61 567 16 00        mchang@lifesciadvisors.com 
IR@polyphor.com

For Media:

Bernhard Schmid

LifeSci Advisors

+41 44 447 12 21

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Polyphor AG 
              Hegenheimermattweg 125 
              4123 Allschwil 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 61 567 1600 
Fax:          +41 61 567 1601 
E-mail:       info@polyphor.com 
Internet:     www.polyphor.com 
ISIN:         CH0106213793 
Valor:        POLN 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1205210 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1205210 08-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205210&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)

