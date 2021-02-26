EQS-Adhoc : Polyphor to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Polyphor to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5 26-Feb-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Allschwil, Switzerland, February 26, 2021 Polyphor to Present Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 5 Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that it will publish its full-year financial results for 2020 on March 5 at 7:30am CET. Gökhan Batur (CEO) and Hernan Levett (CFO) will host an earnings call at 2:00pm CET, together with Frank Weber (CMDO), Daniel Obrecht (CSO) and Johann Zimmermann (Head of Oncology Research). To access the earnings call, please use the following details: Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22 Germany: +49 69 201744 220 France: +33 170 709 502 Italy: +39 02 36 00 66 63 United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470 United States: +1 877 423 0830 Event Title: Polyphor Ltd. - Corporate Update and 2020 Financial Results Confirmation code: 86382921# The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polyphor20210305 After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link. For further information please contact: For Investors: Hernan Levett Mary-Ann Chang Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors Polyphor Ltd. Tel: +44 7483 284 853 +41 61 567 16 00 mchang@lifesciadvisors.com IR@polyphor.com For Media: Bernhard Schmid LifeSci Advisors +41 44 447 12 21 bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Polyphor AG Hegenheimermattweg 125 4123 Allschwil Switzerland Phone: +41 61 567 1600 Fax: +41 61 567 1601 E-mail: info@polyphor.com Internet: www.polyphor.com ISIN: CH0106213793 Valor: POLN Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1171330 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1171330 26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 01:33 ET (06:33 GMT)