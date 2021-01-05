EQS-Adhoc : Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference
_Allschwil, Switzerland, January 5, 2021_
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Gökhan Batur, Chief Executive
Officer, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th
Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Thursday, January 7 from 8:00AM
Eastern Standard Time.
The panel is entitled "Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising
Novel Oncology Targets in Development". Investors can pre-register for the
event here [1].
Polyphor is currently conducting the Phase III FORTRESS trial with
balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in patients with
HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Data on the
key primary endpoint of FORTRESS, progression free survival (PFS) in the
overall population, is planned for Q4 2021. An analysis of the objective
response rate (ORR) in eligible patients in third and later lines of
chemotherapy is planned for Q2 2021.
_For further information please contact:_
_For Investors__:_
Hernan Levett Mary-Ann Chang
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors
Polyphor Ltd. Tel: +44 7483 284 853
+41 61 567 16 00 mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@polyphor.com
*For Media:*
Bernhard Schmid
LifeSci Advisors
+41 44 447 12 21
bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com
*About Polyphor*
Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical
company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in
oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading
macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide
(POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with
advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer
indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer
Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the
first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years
against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an
inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas
aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in
Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN).
For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com [2].
*Disclaimer*
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on
current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and
unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material
differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual
development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and
performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on
forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this
communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
