EQS-Adhoc : Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

01/05/2021 | 01:31am EST
 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference 
Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the 
LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event 
 
05-Jan-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
_Allschwil, Switzerland, January 5, 2021_ 
 
*Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the 
LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event* 
 
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Gökhan Batur, Chief Executive 
Officer, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th 
Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Thursday, January 7 from 8:00AM 
Eastern Standard Time. 
 
The panel is entitled "Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising 
Novel Oncology Targets in Development". Investors can pre-register for the 
event here [1]. 
 
Polyphor is currently conducting the Phase III FORTRESS trial with 
balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in patients with 
HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Data on the 
key primary endpoint of FORTRESS, progression free survival (PFS) in the 
overall population, is planned for Q4 2021. An analysis of the objective 
response rate (ORR) in eligible patients in third and later lines of 
chemotherapy is planned for Q2 2021. 
 
_For further information please contact:_ 
 
_For Investors__:_ 
 
Hernan Levett           Mary-Ann Chang 
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors 
Polyphor Ltd.           Tel: +44 7483 284 853 
+41 61 567 16 00        mchang@lifesciadvisors.com 
IR@polyphor.com 
 
*For Media:* 
Bernhard Schmid 
LifeSci Advisors 
+41 44 447 12 21 
bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com 
 
*About Polyphor* 
Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical 
company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in 
oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading 
macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide 
(POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with 
advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer 
indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer 
Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the 
first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years 
against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an 
inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas 
aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in 
Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). 
For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com [2]. 
 
*Disclaimer* 
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on 
current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and 
unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material 
differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual 
development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and 
performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on 
forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this 
communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and 
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new 
information, future events or otherwise. 
 
End of ad hoc announcement 
Language:    English 
Company:     Polyphor AG 
             Hegenheimermattweg 125 
             4123 Allschwil 
             Switzerland 
Phone:       +41 61 567 1600 
Fax:         +41 61 567 1601 
E-mail:      info@polyphor.com 
Internet:    www.polyphor.com 
ISIN:        CH0106213793 
Valor:       POLN 
Listed:      SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158405 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
 
1158405 05-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ee33fb95a6510cfa93b37cceb77f0687&application_id=1158405&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ee6c0538a597dfcdf52d3305a6c85670&application_id=1158405&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

