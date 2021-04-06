Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Polyphor AG    POLN   CH0106213793

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/06 11:30:43 am
7.56 CHF   -0.66%
01:12pPOLYPHOR  : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
01:02pEQS-ADHOC  : Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021
DJ
03/15POLYPHOR  : publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021

04/06/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021 
06-Apr-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Allschwil, Switzerland, April 6, 2021 
Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021 
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 
24^th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a significant majority, with the exception of the proposed increase of the 
conditional capital for the employee stock option plan (ESOP), which did not receive the required two thirds majority. 
In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, no shareholders were allowed to attend the AGM in 
person. The independent proxy represented 47.7 percent of the company's shares. 
The members of the Board of Directors, Kuno Sommer, Bernard Bollag, Silvio Inderbitzin and Andreas Wallnöfer, were 
re-elected for a further year in office and Hugh O'Dowd was elected as a new member of the Board. In addition, 
shareholders confirmed Kuno Sommer as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The agenda items on compensation for the 
members of the Board of Directors and the executive management were also approved. Furthermore, the reduction of the 
company's share capital through decrease of nominal value of shares was approved. The management report, the 
consolidated financial statements, and the annual financial statements for 2020 were also approved. 
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank all of Polyphor's shareholders for their trust and support 
at today's AGM," said Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 
AGM documents 
The invitation with proposals and explanations on the agenda items is available on the company's website at 
www.polyphor.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance. 
 
For further information please contact: 
For Investors: 
Hernan Levett           Mary-Ann Chang 
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors 
Polyphor Ltd.           Tel: +44 7483 284 853 
+41 61 567 16 00        mchang@lifesciadvisors.com 
IR@polyphor.com

For Media:

Bernhard Schmid

LifeSci Advisors

+41 44 447 12 21

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Polyphor AG 
              Hegenheimermattweg 125 
              4123 Allschwil 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 61 567 1600 
Fax:          +41 61 567 1601 
E-mail:       info@polyphor.com 
Internet:     www.polyphor.com 
ISIN:         CH0106213793 
Valor:        POLN 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1181502 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1181502 06-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

All news about POLYPHOR AG
01:12pPOLYPHOR  : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
01:02pEQS-ADHOC  : Polyphor Annual General Meeting 2021
DJ
03/15POLYPHOR  : publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
03/15POLYPHOR  : publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
EQ
03/05POLYPHOR  : FY20 Loss Shrinks to $48 Million
MT
03/05EQS-ADHOC  : Polyphor announces financial results -2-
DJ
03/05POLYPHOR  : announces financial results for the full-year 2020
EQ
03/05Polyphor Announces Financial Results for the Full-Year 2020
GL
03/01POLYPHOR  : to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5
AQ
03/01PRESS RELEASE  : Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -43,4 M -46,5 M -46,5 M
Net Debt 2021 17,1 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,9 M 92,1 M 91,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 92,2x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart POLYPHOR AG
Duration : Period :
Polyphor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPHOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,95 CHF
Last Close Price 7,61 CHF
Spread / Highest target 4,47%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gökhan Batur Chief Executive Officer
Hernan Levett Chief Financial Officer
Kuno Sommer Chairman
Daniel Obrecht Chief Scientific Officer
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPHOR AG-6.63%92
CSL LIMITED-6.91%91 609
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.2.24%56 905
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.24.23%44 349
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.72%44 121
BIOGEN INC.13.49%42 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ