Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Polyphor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLN   CH0106213793

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyphor : provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced HER2 negative breast cancer

06/28/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Study results
Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced HER2 negative breast cancer

28-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, June 28, 2021

Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced HER2 negative breast cancer

- Co-primary endpoint of the study objective response rate (ORR) was not met

- The board of directors is undergoing a strategic assessment regarding the future of the company


Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN), a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today announced that its global Phase III study, FORTRESS, evaluating balixafortide (POL6326) in combination with eribulin for the treatment of patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, did not meet its co-primary endpoint.

At the primary analysis, balixafortide plus eribulin showed no improvement in the objective response rate (ORR) compared with eribulin alone (13.0% versus 13.7%; p=1.00) in the third line and later population (n=330 patients) followed for a minimum of 6 months. The clinical benefit rate, a key secondary endpoint indicating a stable disease or any confirmed response for a duration of at least 6 months as assessed by the IRC (independent radiological committee) was observed in 16.7% of patients in the balixafortide plus eribulin arm and 19.6% in the eribulin alone arm. The study confirmed the positive safety and tolerability profile of balixafortide in line with the previously reported Phase Ib study. Polyphor will continue to analyze the data, review with the experts and will decide about the future of the study in mid-July.

The board of directors is undergoing a strategic assessment and will consider a full range of options regarding the future of the company and will provide an update not later than end of July.

"Given the high unmet medical need for patients with HER2 negative breast cancer in a late stage of the disease, we are disappointed that the FORTRESS study did not meet its coprimary endpoint," says Gökhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor. "We thank all the patients, investigators and healthcare professionals as well as our employees for their active participation in this study."

About the FORTRESS study

The FORTRESS study (POL6326-009) is an international, multicenter, randomized active-controlled, open-label Phase III trial which investigates the efficacy, safety and tolerability of intravenous balixafortide given with eribulin versus eribulin alone in the treatment of HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. The study had randomized 432 patients with HER2 negative MBC with at least 344 patients receiving third or subsequent line and 88 patients receiving second line chemotherapy.

About balixafortide

Balixafortide (POL6326) is a potent, specific, and highly selective antagonist of the chemokine receptor CXCR4, a G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) that regulates the trafficking and homing of both cancer cells and cells of the patient's immune system.

 

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@polyphor.com		 Guillaume van Renterghem
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: +41 76 735 01 31
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
 

For Media:

Bernhard Schmid
LifeSci Advisors
+41 44 447 12 21
bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor
Polyphor is a research driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor has finished patient enrollment of a Phase III trial of balixafortide (POL6326) in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

 

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Valor: POLN
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1212381

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1212381  28-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about POLYPHOR AG
01:03aPOLYPHOR  : provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in ..
EQ
01:00aPolyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in ..
GL
06/08POLYPHOR HOSTING KEY OPINION LEADER : The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe I..
EQ
06/08EQS-ADHOC : Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need..
DJ
06/08POLYPHOR HOSTING KEY OPINION LEADER : The Need for Novel Therapies for Severe I..
GL
06/01POLYPHOR  : Balixafortide Shows Antiviral, Anti-Inflammatory Activity Against CO..
MT
06/01POLYPHOR  : balixafortide demonstrates consistent dual action anti-viral and ant..
EQ
06/01Polyphor's Balixafortide Demonstrates Consistent Dual Action Anti-Viral and A..
GL
05/18POLYPHOR  : to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
EQ
05/18Polyphor to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,6 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 -43,4 M -47,3 M -47,3 M
Net Debt 2021 31,8 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 91,3 M 91,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,42x
EV / Sales 2022 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart POLYPHOR AG
Duration : Period :
Polyphor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPHOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,35 CHF
Average target price 7,95 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gökhan Batur Chief Executive Officer
Hernan Levett Chief Financial Officer
Kuno Sommer Chairman
Daniel Obrecht Chief Scientific Officer
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPHOR AG-9.82%91
CSL LIMITED0.69%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.38.42%77 747
BIOGEN INC.42.09%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.78%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.21.53%44 549