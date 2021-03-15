Log in
POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
Polyphor : publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

03/15/2021
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

15-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, March 15, 2021

Polyphor publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

- Pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET

- AGM to be held April 6, 2021

- Shareholders not physically present, in accordance with COVID-19 ordinances

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) a research driven clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting on April 6, 2021.

As a precautionary and prudent measure, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic (COVID-19 Act) and Article 27 of Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 3).

The company will be seeking to maximize the number of shareholders executing their voting rights and will host a pre-AGM information call on March 22, 2021 at 2PM CET. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by email to IR@polyphor.com.

To access the information call, please use the following details:

Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22
Germany: +49 69 201744 220
France: +33 170 709 502
Italy: +39 02 36 00 66 63
United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470
United States: +1 877 423 0830

Event Title: Annual General Meeting 2021 - Information Conference Call

Confirmation code: 43763282#

The presentation will also be available via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polyphor20210322

After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.

The full AGM invitation can be found on our website:
www.polyphor.com/investor-relations/corporate -governance/

 

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Polyphor Ltd.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@polyphor.com		 Mary-Ann Chang

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: +44 7483 284 853

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
 

For Media:

 

Bernhard Schmid

LifeSci Advisors

+41 44 447 12 21

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

 

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Valor: POLN
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175386

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1175386  15-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175386&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
