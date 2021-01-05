Polyphor to Take Part in Panel Discussion on Novel Oncology Targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Gökhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Thursday, January 7 from 8:00AM Eastern Standard Time.



The panel is entitled “Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising Novel Oncology Targets in Development”. Investors can pre-register for the event here.

Polyphor is currently conducting the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Data on the key primary endpoint of FORTRESS, progression free survival (PFS) in the overall population, is planned for Q4 2021. An analysis of the objective response rate (ORR) in eligible patients in third and later lines of chemotherapy is planned for Q2 2021.

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company’s leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company’s lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

