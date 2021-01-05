Log in
POLYPHOR AG

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
  Report
News 


Polyphor to Take Part in Panel Discussion on Novel Oncology Targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

01/05/2021 | 01:30am EST
ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Gökhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Thursday, January 7 from 8:00AM Eastern Standard Time.

The panel is entitled “Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising Novel Oncology Targets in Development”. Investors can pre-register for the event here.

Polyphor is currently conducting the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Data on the key primary endpoint of FORTRESS, progression free survival (PFS) in the overall population, is planned for Q4 2021. An analysis of the objective response rate (ORR) in eligible patients in third and later lines of chemotherapy is planned for Q2 2021.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@polyphor.com		Mary-Ann Chang
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: +44 7483 284 853
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
  
For Media:
Bernhard Schmid
LifeSci Advisors
+41 44 447 12 21
bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com		 
  


About Polyphor
Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company’s leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company’s lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor’s results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 14,4 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2020 -44,6 M -50,6 M -50,6 M
Net cash 2020 16,2 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,8 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales 2021 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart POLYPHOR AG
Duration : Period :
Polyphor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPHOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,95 CHF
Last Close Price 8,20 CHF
Spread / Highest target -3,05%
Spread / Average Target -3,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gökhan Batur Chief Executive Officer
Kuno Sommer Chairman
Hernan Levett Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Obrecht Chief Scientific Officer
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPHOR AG0.00%104
CSL LIMITED0.64%99 214
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.90.76%50 308
BIOGEN INC.-0.78%37 679
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.197.85%36 257
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%34 192
