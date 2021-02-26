Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Polyphor AG    POLN   CH0106213793

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyphor : to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5

02/26/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Polyphor to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5

26-Feb-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, February 26, 2021

Polyphor to Present Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 5

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that it will publish its full-year financial results for 2020 on March 5 at 7:30am CET.

Gökhan Batur (CEO) and Hernan Levett (CFO) will host an earnings call at 2:00pm CET, together with Frank Weber (CMDO), Daniel Obrecht (CSO) and Johann Zimmermann (Head of Oncology Research). To access the earnings call, please use the following details:

Switzerland: +41 44 580 65 22
Germany: +49 69 201744 220
France: +33 170 709 502
Italy: +39 02 36 00 66 63
United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470
United States: +1 877 423 0830

Event Title: Polyphor Ltd. - Corporate Update and 2020 Financial Results

Confirmation code: 86382921#

The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polyphor20210305

After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@polyphor.com		 Mary-Ann Chang
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: +44 7483 284 853
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
 


For Media:
Bernhard Schmid
LifeSci Advisors
+41 44 447 12 21
bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor
Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Valor: POLN
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1171330

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1171330  26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171330&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about POLYPHOR AG
01:34aPOLYPHOR : to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5
EQ
01:34aEQS-ADHOC : Polyphor to present full-year 2020 financial results on March 5
DJ
01:30aPolyphor to Present Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 5
GL
01/05EQS-ADHOC : Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets ..
DJ
01/05Polyphor to Take Part in Panel Discussion on Novel Oncology Targets at the Li..
GL
2020POLYPHOR : to Commence UK Clinical Trial for Inhaled Antibiotic Murepavadin
MT
2020EQS-ADHOC : Polyphor receives approval to start first-in-human clinical trial of..
DJ
2020Polyphor Receives Approval to Start First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Inhaled ..
GL
2020POLYPHOR : announces third positive Data Safety Monitoring Board recommendation ..
AQ
2020POLYPHOR : receives an additional USD 2.3 million award from CARB-X to support o..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14,4 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net income 2020 -44,6 M -49,2 M -49,2 M
Net cash 2020 16,2 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,87x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,4 M 92,3 M 92,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart POLYPHOR AG
Duration : Period :
Polyphor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPHOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,95 CHF
Last Close Price 7,43 CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,00%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gökhan Batur Chief Executive Officer
Hernan Levett Chief Financial Officer
Kuno Sommer Chairman
Daniel Obrecht Chief Scientific Officer
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPHOR AG-8.83%92
CSL LIMITED-4.57%96 640
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.46%55 486
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.17%44 550
BIOGEN INC.15.47%43 071
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.14.19%39 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ