  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PolyPid Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPD   IL0011326795

POLYPID LTD.

(PYPD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:44:59 2023-02-21 pm EST
0.7161 USD   -1.91%
05:03pPolypid : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
02/08Transcript : PolyPid Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
02/08PolyPid Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
PolyPid : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

02/21/2023 | 05:03pm EST
CONTENTS

Dr. Noam Emanuel, Ph.D., co- founder and Chief Scientific Officer of PolyPid Ltd. (the "Registrant"), will retire from the Registrant during the second quarter of 2023. The Registrant and Dr. Emanuel intend to explore a potential future engagement under a consultancy agreement.

This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Registrant's registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-257651) and Form S-8 (File No. 333-239517), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PolyPid Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -40,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 14,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart POLYPID LTD.
Duration : Period :
PolyPid Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPID LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Average target price 3,38 $
Spread / Average Target 362%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonny Missulawin Senior Vice President-Finance
Jacob Harel Chairman
Noam Emanuel Chief Scientific Officer
Malka Reichart Scientific Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYPID LTD.4.66%14
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.20%417 701
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.87%318 363
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-10.23%312 038
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.29%277 677
ABBVIE INC.-6.37%267 728