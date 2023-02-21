PolyPid : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

CONTENTS

Dr. Noam Emanuel, Ph.D., co- founder and Chief Scientific Officer of PolyPid Ltd. (the "Registrant"), will retire from the Registrant during the second quarter of 2023. The Registrant and Dr. Emanuel intend to explore a potential future engagement under a consultancy agreement.

This Report on Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Registrant's registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-257651) and Form S-8 (File No. 333-239517), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.