PolyPid : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

Dr. Noam Emanuel, Ph.D., co- founder and Chief Scientific Officer of PolyPid Ltd. (the "Registrant"), will retire from the Registrant during the second quarter of 2023. The Registrant and Dr. Emanuel intend to explore a potential future engagement under a consultancy agreement.
