For the month of July 2024

POLYPID LTD.

On July 10, 2024, PolyPid. Ltd., or the Company, delivered written notice to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., or Cantor Fitzgerald, to terminate that certain Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement, dated July 2, 2021, by and between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald, or the Cantor Agreement, effective as of July 15, 2024. Pursuant to the Cantor Agreement, the Company could issue and sell ordinary shares, no par value, or the Ordinary Shares, having an aggregate offering price of up to $8,706,775 (reduced from $45,000,000) from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald. Prior to its termination, the Company received approximately $6.4 million in net proceeds from the sales of its Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Cantor Agreement. No termination penalties were incurred by the Company in connection with the termination of the Cantor Agreement.

