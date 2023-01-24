Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PolyPid Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPD   IL0011326795

POLYPID LTD.

(PYPD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:21:27 2023-01-24 am EST
1.050 USD   +7.14%
10:09aPolyPid Shares Rise 28% After Positive FDA News for D-PLEX
DJ
07:01aPolyPid Provides Positive Regulatory Update for D-PLEX₁₀₀ for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Abdominal Colorectal Surgery
AQ
01/04PolyPid Announces Publication in the American Journal of Surgery of Phase 2 Clinical Trial Post-hoc Analysis for D-PLEX in the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Abdominal Surgery
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PolyPid Shares Rise 28% After Positive FDA News for D-PLEX

01/24/2023 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


PolyPid Ltd. shares were up 28% at $1.24 each after the company said it had positive regulatory news for D-PLEX for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections.

The company said that following a recent type D meeting communication with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Phase 3 data, it now has clarity regarding the regulatory pathway toward a potential New Drug Application submission.

PolyPid provided to the FDA currently available data from the study evaluating D-PLEX for the prevention of abdominal colorectal SSIs. Based on the data, the FDA acknowledged that the trial results may provide supportive evidence on this population and recommended that the company conduct an additional study to support a potential NDA submission.

The FDA stated that the ongoing study, which to date has enrolled more than 200 patients, could potentially serve as such a study. PolyPid is now working to finalize the design of the revised trial, and expects to resume patient recruitment next quarter.

PolyPid shares are down 76% in the past 12 months.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1009ET

All news about POLYPID LTD.
10:09aPolyPid Shares Rise 28% After Positive FDA News for D-PLEX
DJ
07:01aPolyPid Provides Positive Regulatory Update for D-PLEX₁₀₀ for the Pre..
AQ
01/04PolyPid Announces Publication in the American Journal of Surgery of Phase 2 Clinical Tr..
AQ
01/03PolyPid Announces Publication in the American Journal of Surgery of Phase 2 Clinical Tr..
AQ
01/03Polypid Ltd. Announces Publication in the American Journal of Surgery of Phase 2 Clinic..
CI
2022PolyPid Announces Scheduling of Type D Meeting with U.S. FDA to Discuss SHIELD I Phase ..
AQ
2022PolyPid Says FDA Schedules Type D Meeting to Discuss Late-Stage Study, Regulatory Pathw..
MT
2022PolyPid Announces Scheduling of Type D Meeting with U.S. FDA to Discuss SHIELD I Phase ..
AQ
2022PolyPid Ltd. Announces Scheduling of Type D Meeting with U.S. FDA to Discuss SHIELD I P..
CI
2022PolyPid Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLYPID LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -40,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 19,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart POLYPID LTD.
Duration : Period :
PolyPid Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPID LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,98 $
Average target price 3,38 $
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonny Missulawin Senior Vice President-Finance
Jacob Harel Chairman
Noam Emanuel Chief Scientific Officer
Malka Reichart Scientific Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYPID LTD.40.50%19
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.72%440 044
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.40%325 160
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.93%318 420
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.70%283 080
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.96%278 589