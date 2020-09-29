Polyplex Thailand Public : Announces Expansion in its facility at Decatur, Alabama, USA

Highlights:

BOPET Film Line with a 50 KTPA capacity - 10.6 meter width, 650 mpm design speed

Resin plant debottlenecking - increase in capacity from 58 KTPA to 86 KTPA for captive consumption

Investment commitment of USD 103 Million - funded by available cash, internal accruals and short-term debt

This is the second BOPET film line for the Company in the US - most productive line in the region / globally

PTL today announced plans to expand its existing operations in USA by adding another Thin BOPET film line with necessary investments in the resin plant to create matching capacity for captive resin. Once completed, this will increase the Company's asset base by about 18-20%. The new line will be located adjacent to existing film line in Decatur, Alabama.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2021 and production is expected to start in about 24 months from now.

'This expansion would help tap into the growing shift towards local supply in regional markets and to pull market share away from imports. Additionally, Polyplex's cost structure has been most effective with a 2-line configuration along with captive resin manufacturing and this move will work towards reducing the overall unit cost significantly and making the company more competitive in the region - all in all, pivoting Polyplex USA into a market leadership position in the USA, similar to what we have achieved in other geographies'

'We are eager to leverage our existing operations, our strong ties not only to our customers but our communities and of course the expertise of our team as evidenced by our successful expansions in other locations. We have a well-established sales and distribution system and hope to continue to provide more value to our customers with a shortened turnaround time and improved reliability of supplies'