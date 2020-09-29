Log in
Polyplex (Thailand)    PTL   TH0815010002

POLYPLEX (THAILAND)

(PTL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyplex Thailand Public : Announces Expansion in its facility at Decatur, Alabama, USA

09/29/2020 | 03:45am EDT

Highlights:

  • BOPET Film Line with a 50 KTPA capacity - 10.6 meter width, 650 mpm design speed
  • Resin plant debottlenecking - increase in capacity from 58 KTPA to 86 KTPA for captive consumption
  • Investment commitment of USD 103 Million - funded by available cash, internal accruals and short-term debt
  • This is the second BOPET film line for the Company in the US - most productive line in the region / globally

PTL today announced plans to expand its existing operations in USA by adding another Thin BOPET film line with necessary investments in the resin plant to create matching capacity for captive resin. Once completed, this will increase the Company's asset base by about 18-20%. The new line will be located adjacent to existing film line in Decatur, Alabama.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2021 and production is expected to start in about 24 months from now.

'This expansion would help tap into the growing shift towards local supply in regional markets and to pull market share away from imports. Additionally, Polyplex's cost structure has been most effective with a 2-line configuration along with captive resin manufacturing and this move will work towards reducing the overall unit cost significantly and making the company more competitive in the region - all in all, pivoting Polyplex USA into a market leadership position in the USA, similar to what we have achieved in other geographies'

'We are eager to leverage our existing operations, our strong ties not only to our customers but our communities and of course the expertise of our team as evidenced by our successful expansions in other locations. We have a well-established sales and distribution system and hope to continue to provide more value to our customers with a shortened turnaround time and improved reliability of supplies'

Disclaimer

Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:44:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 16 926 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2021 2 509 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 558 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
Yield 2021 4,98%
Capitalization 20 250 M 639 M 639 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart POLYPLEX (THAILAND)
Duration : Period :
Polyplex (Thailand) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPLEX (THAILAND)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,50 THB
Last Close Price 22,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amit Prakash Managing Director & Director
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Ashutosh Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Virabongsa Ramangkura Independent Director
Shiraz Erach Poonevala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPLEX (THAILAND)55.17%639
LG CHEM, LTD.97.17%38 900
DOW INC.-13.25%35 188
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-20.44%17 360
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-22.86%13 560
COVESTRO AG8.64%9 597
