Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Polyplex (Thailand)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTL   TH0815010002

POLYPLEX (THAILAND)

(PTL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyplex Thailand : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Mar 2021

05/24/2021 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 May, 2021

Subject: Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended 31 March 2021

To: Managing Director

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

1.Financial highlights for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2021

Normalized* EBITDA (Million THB)

Normalized* EPS (THB/ Share)

*Normalized for gain/(loss) on Forex and Derivatives Note: EBITDA is inclusive of finance income

Key Financial Indicators for the Q4 and FY 2020-21

Description

Unit of

Q4 2020-21

YoY

QoQ

FY 2020-21

YoY

measure

Sales Volumes

MT

55,214

1.30%

1.38%

219,014

17.2%

(Film sales)

Sales Value

Million Baht

3,885

0.58%

3.55%

15,144

7.8%

Normalized

Million Baht

1,002

30%

7%

4,221

41%

EBITDA

Normalized

%

25.8%

583 bps

285 bps

27.9%

659 bps

EBITDA margin

Normalized PAT

Million Baht

628

160%

11%

2,957

64%

Normalized EPS

Baht/ Share

0.70

160%

11%

3.29

64%

P a g e 1 | 7

P a g e 2 | 7

Performance Analysis (YoY)

  • This financial year was a strong year for the Company due to improved margins, driven mainly by lower raw material prices and higher lag in adjusting selling prices due to favorable market conditions.
  • Overall sales volumes have increased by 18% YoY, mainly due to additional volumes from the ramp- up of the new line in Indonesia. The Sales value, however, increased only by about 8% due to lower average sales realization owing to decline in the input raw material prices compared to previous year.
  • Due to the THB depreciation YoY against Euro (about 5.2%) and against USD (about 0.2%), there is a positive impact of currency fluctuation on the consolidation of subsidiary earnings in this year.
  • Higher contribution in our core business of Thin films as well as Thick film, CPP/Blown film and other downstream businesses like Metallized films, Silicone Coated film and Thermal Lamination film has contributed to overall improvement in margins and profitability.
  • The Company's strategy of continued focus on HVA products and its well-planned investments to further expand the specialty product portfolio has helped the Company to consistently deliver superior performance compared to other players in the industry.
  • Decrease in other income is mainly due to lower insurance claim income, and lower export subsidies income.
  • There is a net Exchange gain in this year as against Exchange loss in previous year, mainly due to unrealized gains on restatements of forex loans Indonesia on account of appreciation of IDR against Euro as well as USD. This is partly offset by unrealized loss on restatement of Euro loans at Thailand and USA on account of depreciation of THB and USD against Euro.
  • There is a Gain on derivatives this year as compared to Loss on Derivatives in previous year due to the mark-to-market fluctuations on open Forward contracts at period end.
  • Decrease in cost of sales despite higher volumes, is mainly due to the decline in raw material prices.
  • Higher admin expenses are mainly due to higher expenses at Thailand and subsidiaries for professional consultations, warehouse handling and transportation charges and higher depreciation on office equipment, vehicles and Right of Use (ROU) assets.
  • Higher selling expenses was mainly due to the impact of full ramp up of Indonesia operations and also due to a sharp increase in outbound freight expenses due to global shortage of containers pushing up freight rates. This is partially offset by lower commission on sales and savings on account of lower foreign travel expenses at almost all the locations.
  • Increase in Finance income is due to higher interest income at Turkey subsidiary on deployment of its surplus funds into Bonds/ Funds and higher interest income on bank deposits at Indonesia subsidiary.
  • Finance costs are lower due to decline in interest rates and also due to lower debt levels at Thailand and US subsidiary. This is partly offset by higher term loan interest at the subsidiary in Indonesia, due to Interest expenses for full FY as compared to only few months in previous year, since it commenced commercial operations in November 2019.
  • The higher tax expense is mainly due to the Tax expense at Thailand (as tax losses are fully utilized in this FY) and also the Tax expense at the subsidiaries and the net impact of Deferred Tax Accounting at Thailand and the subsidiaries in USA and Indonesia.

P a g e 3 | 7

ANALYSIS OF STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March, 2021, there has been a 4.1% appreciation of THB against the USD (approx. THB 1.33/USD) and 2.1% depreciation against the Euro (approx. THB 0.75/Euro) and 7.8% depreciation against IDR (approx. 0.155 per 1000 Rupiah) as compared to the exchange rate on 31 March 2020, so the translation of the Company's subsidiaries' Statement of Financial Position has resulted in net translation gains of Baht 159.9 million.

P a g e 4 | 7

Current assets:

  • Current assets have gone up by Bt 1,007.3 million or 15.8% compared to March 2020.
  • Increase in cash and cash equivalents is mainly due to net cash generated from operations.
  • Decrease in Trade Receivables is mainly due to reduction in overdues compared to March 2020, partly offset by higher sales.
  • Increase in Inventories is mainly due to higher finished goods, raw material (including Goods-in-transit) and Stores and spares inventory.
  • Decrease in advance payment for purchase of goods is due to lower advance payments by the Indonesia subsidiary partly offset by higher advances at Thailand, US and Turkey.
  • Decrease in Input tax refundable mainly due to lower receivable at Indonesia partly offset by increase in VAT refund receivable at Thailand.
  • Other current financial assets represent Derivative assets (MTM Gain on the Forwards contracts) and Investments of surplus funds in Bonds and Bond funds.
  • Decrease in Other current assets is mainly due to decrease in receivables for raw material price adjustment partly offset by increase in prepaid expenses.
    Non-current assets:
  • The restricted bank deposit at the Indonesia subsidiary is in respect of a letter of guarantee issued by a local bank to a vendor
  • Increase in Property Plant & Equipment (net block) is mainly due to the Project/ Normal CAPEX at Thailand and the subsidiaries partly offset by the depreciation charged during the year.
  • Decrease in Deferred tax asset is mainly due to partial reversal at Thailand on account of utilization of Tax losses to offset the current year profits and also due to net impact of Deferred tax accounting at the subsidiaries.
  • Increase in Advances for purchase of fixed assets is due to additional advances paid for the ongoing projects at the subsidiaries partially offset by lower advances at Thailand due to adjustment of advances against machinery deliveries.
  • Increase in other non-current assets is mainly due to increase in Input tax refundable at the Indonesia subsidiary. Due to the nature of the taxes paid and the time taken for refund, the same has been classified as non-current in current period.
  • Non-currentfinancial assets refer to some investment of surplus funds by the Turkey subsidiary into financial instruments (Bonds/ Mutual fund units).

P a g e 5 | 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLYPLEX (THAILAND)
02:13aPOLYPLEX THAILAND  : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Mar 202..
PU
02/23POLYPLEX THAILAND  : Invitation to the Shareholders to propose the Agenda for th..
PU
02/08POLYPLEX THAILAND  : PTL profit soars up 45% YoY in Q3 2020/21
PU
02/08POLYPLEX THAILAND  : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 31 Dec ..
PU
02/08POLYPLEX THAILAND  : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
02/08POLYPLEX THAILAND  : Board approves Financial Statement for the quarter ended 31..
PU
2020POLYPLEX (THAILAND) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020POLYPLEX THAILAND PUBLIC  : PTL's Q2 earnings soar on upsurge in Covid-driven PE..
PU
2020POLYPLEX THAILAND PUBLIC  : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending ..
PU
2020POLYPLEX THAILAND PUBLIC  : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 926 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2021 2 509 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 558 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 24 975 M 796 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart POLYPLEX (THAILAND)
Duration : Period :
Polyplex (Thailand) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPLEX (THAILAND)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,50 THB
Last Close Price 27,75 THB
Spread / Highest target -0,90%
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amit Prakash Managing Director & Director
Ashutosh Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Chakrit Srisamutnak Head-Human Resources & Administration
Virabongsa Ramangkura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPLEX (THAILAND)22.79%796
LG CHEM, LTD.8.50%58 528
DOW INC.24.02%51 415
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.76%22 330
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.59%17 610
COVESTRO AG10.66%13 150