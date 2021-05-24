Polyplex Thailand : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Mar 2021
Subject: Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended 31 March 2021
To: Managing Director
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
1.Financial highlights for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2021
Normalized* EBITDA (Million THB)
Normalized* EPS (THB/ Share)
*Normalized for gain/(loss) on Forex and Derivatives Note: EBITDA is inclusive of finance income
Key Financial Indicators for the Q4 and FY 2020-21
Description
Unit of
Q4 2020-21
YoY
QoQ
FY 2020-21
YoY
measure
Sales Volumes
MT
55,214
1.30%
1.38%
219,014
17.2%
(Film sales)
Sales Value
Million Baht
3,885
0.58%
3.55%
15,144
7.8%
Normalized
Million Baht
1,002
30%
7%
4,221
41%
EBITDA
Normalized
%
25.8%
583 bps
285 bps
27.9%
659 bps
EBITDA margin
Normalized PAT
Million Baht
628
160%
11%
2,957
64%
Normalized EPS
Baht/ Share
0.70
160%
11%
3.29
64%
Performance Analysis (YoY)
This financial year was a strong year for the Company due to improved margins, driven mainly by lower raw material prices and higher lag in adjusting selling prices due to favorable market conditions.
Overall sales volumes have increased by 18% YoY, mainly due to additional volumes from the ramp- up of the new line in Indonesia. The Sales value, however, increased only by about 8% due to lower average sales realization owing to decline in the input raw material prices compared to previous year.
Due to the THB depreciation YoY against Euro (about 5.2%) and against USD (about 0.2%), there is a positive impact of currency fluctuation on the consolidation of subsidiary earnings in this year.
Higher contribution in our core business of Thin films as well as Thick film, CPP/Blown film and other downstream businesses like Metallized films, Silicone Coated film and Thermal Lamination film has contributed to overall improvement in margins and profitability.
The Company's strategy of continued focus on HVA products and its well-planned investments to further expand the specialty product portfolio has helped the Company to consistently deliver superior performance compared to other players in the industry.
Decrease in other income is mainly due to lower insurance claim income, and lower export subsidies income.
There is a net Exchange gain in this year as against Exchange loss in previous year, mainly due to unrealized gains on restatements of forex loans Indonesia on account of appreciation of IDR against Euro as well as USD. This is partly offset by unrealized loss on restatement of Euro loans at Thailand and USA on account of depreciation of THB and USD against Euro.
There is a Gain on derivatives this year as compared to Loss on Derivatives in previous year due to the mark-to-market fluctuations on open Forward contracts at period end.
Decrease in cost of sales despite higher volumes, is mainly due to the decline in raw material prices.
Higher admin expenses are mainly due to higher expenses at Thailand and subsidiaries for professional consultations, warehouse handling and transportation charges and higher depreciation on office equipment, vehicles and Right of Use (ROU) assets.
Higher selling expenses was mainly due to the impact of full ramp up of Indonesia operations and also due to a sharp increase in outbound freight expenses due to global shortage of containers pushing up freight rates. This is partially offset by lower commission on sales and savings on account of lower foreign travel expenses at almost all the locations.
Increase in Finance income is due to higher interest income at Turkey subsidiary on deployment of its surplus funds into Bonds/ Funds and higher interest income on bank deposits at Indonesia subsidiary.
Finance costs are lower due to decline in interest rates and also due to lower debt levels at Thailand and US subsidiary. This is partly offset by higher term loan interest at the subsidiary in Indonesia, due to Interest expenses for full FY as compared to only few months in previous year, since it commenced commercial operations in November 2019.
The higher tax expense is mainly due to the Tax expense at Thailand (as tax losses are fully utilized in this FY) and also the Tax expense at the subsidiaries and the net impact of Deferred Tax Accounting at Thailand and the subsidiaries in USA and Indonesia.
ANALYSIS OF STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March, 2021, there has been a 4.1% appreciation of THB against the USD (approx. THB 1.33/USD) and 2.1% depreciation against the Euro (approx. THB 0.75/Euro) and 7.8% depreciation against IDR (approx. 0.155 per 1000 Rupiah) as compared to the exchange rate on 31 March 2020, so the translation of the Company's subsidiaries' Statement of Financial Position has resulted in net translation gains of Baht 159.9 million.
Current assets:
Current assets have gone up by Bt 1,007.3 million or 15.8% compared to March 2020.
Increase in cash and cash equivalents is mainly due to net cash generated from operations.
Decrease in Trade Receivables is mainly due to reduction in overdues compared to March 2020, partly offset by higher sales.
Increase in Inventories is mainly due to higher finished goods, raw material (including Goods-in-transit) and Stores and spares inventory.
Decrease in advance payment for purchase of goods is due to lower advance payments by the Indonesia subsidiary partly offset by higher advances at Thailand, US and Turkey.
Decrease in Input tax refundable mainly due to lower receivable at Indonesia partly offset by increase in VAT refund receivable at Thailand.
Other current financial assets represent Derivative assets (MTM Gain on the Forwards contracts) and Investments of surplus funds in Bonds and Bond funds.
Decrease in Other current assets is mainly due to decrease in receivables for raw material price adjustment partly offset by increase in prepaid expenses.
Non-current assets:
The restricted bank deposit at the Indonesia subsidiary is in respect of a letter of guarantee issued by a local bank to a vendor
Increase in Property Plant & Equipment (net block) is mainly due to the Project/ Normal CAPEX at Thailand and the subsidiaries partly offset by the depreciation charged during the year.
Decrease in Deferred tax asset is mainly due to partial reversal at Thailand on account of utilization of Tax losses to offset the current year profits and also due to net impact of Deferred tax accounting at the subsidiaries.
Increase in Advances for purchase of fixed assets is due to additional advances paid for the ongoing projects at the subsidiaries partially offset by lower advances at Thailand due to adjustment of advances against machinery deliveries.
Increase in other non-current assets is mainly due to increase in Input tax refundable at the Indonesia subsidiary. Due to the nature of the taxes paid and the time taken for refund, the same has been classified as non-current in current period.
Non-currentfinancial assets refer to some investment of surplus funds by the Turkey subsidiary into financial instruments (Bonds/ Mutual fund units).
