Polyplex Thailand : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Mar 2021

Performance Analysis (YoY)

This financial year was a strong year for the Company due to improved margins, driven mainly by lower raw material prices and higher lag in adjusting selling prices due to favorable market conditions.

Overall sales volumes have increased by 18% YoY, mainly due to additional volumes from the ramp- up of the new line in Indonesia. The Sales value, however, increased only by about 8% due to lower average sales realization owing to decline in the input raw material prices compared to previous year.

Due to the THB depreciation YoY against Euro (about 5.2%) and against USD (about 0.2%), there is a positive impact of currency fluctuation on the consolidation of subsidiary earnings in this year.

Higher contribution in our core business of Thin films as well as Thick film, CPP/Blown film and other downstream businesses like Metallized films, Silicone Coated film and Thermal Lamination film has contributed to overall improvement in margins and profitability.

The Company's strategy of continued focus on HVA products and its well-planned investments to further expand the specialty product portfolio has helped the Company to consistently deliver superior performance compared to other players in the industry.

Decrease in other income is mainly due to lower insurance claim income, and lower export subsidies income.

There is a net Exchange gain in this year as against Exchange loss in previous year, mainly due to unrealized gains on restatements of forex loans Indonesia on account of appreciation of IDR against Euro as well as USD. This is partly offset by unrealized loss on restatement of Euro loans at Thailand and USA on account of depreciation of THB and USD against Euro.

There is a Gain on derivatives this year as compared to Loss on Derivatives in previous year due to the mark-to-market fluctuations on open Forward contracts at period end.

Decrease in cost of sales despite higher volumes, is mainly due to the decline in raw material prices.

Higher admin expenses are mainly due to higher expenses at Thailand and subsidiaries for professional consultations, warehouse handling and transportation charges and higher depreciation on office equipment, vehicles and Right of Use (ROU) assets.

Higher selling expenses was mainly due to the impact of full ramp up of Indonesia operations and also due to a sharp increase in outbound freight expenses due to global shortage of containers pushing up freight rates. This is partially offset by lower commission on sales and savings on account of lower foreign travel expenses at almost all the locations.

Increase in Finance income is due to higher interest income at Turkey subsidiary on deployment of its surplus funds into Bonds/ Funds and higher interest income on bank deposits at Indonesia subsidiary.

Finance costs are lower due to decline in interest rates and also due to lower debt levels at Thailand and US subsidiary. This is partly offset by higher term loan interest at the subsidiary in Indonesia, due to Interest expenses for full FY as compared to only few months in previous year, since it commenced commercial operations in November 2019.