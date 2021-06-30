Log in
    PTL   TH0815010002

POLYPLEX (THAILAND)

(PTL)
Polyplex Thailand : To report the updation of Notice to the 2021 AGM of shareholders on the company website

06/30/2021
30 June 2021

To :

Managing Director

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject:

To report the updation of Notice to the 2021 AGM of shareholders on the

Company website.

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited would like to inform you that in order to facilitate the shareholders to acknowledge and consider the agenda of the 2021 Electronic Annual General Meeting of the shareholders ( E-AGM) to be held on July 30th, 2021, the company has updated the Notice of the meeting on the company's website www.polyplexthailand.comon 30th June, 2021. All the enclosures to the notice have also been updated, except the Form 56-2 (Annual Report) which will be updated within 5th July, 2021.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Supritha Pai Kasturi)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 21 029 M 656 M 656 M
Net income 2022 3 243 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 314 M 9,79 M 9,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,29x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 23 625 M 736 M 737 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 25,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amit Prakash Managing Director & Director
Ashutosh Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Chakrit Srisamutnak Head-Human Resources & Administration
Virabongsa Ramangkura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPLEX (THAILAND)16.15%736
LG CHEM, LTD.1.82%54 788
DOW INC.13.48%47 277
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.88%23 722
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.12%17 731
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.45.42%14 302