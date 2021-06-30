Polyplex Thailand : To report the updation of Notice to the 2021 AGM of shareholders on the company website

30 June 2021

To : Managing Director The Stock Exchange of Thailand Subject: To report the updation of Notice to the 2021 AGM of shareholders on the Company website.

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited would like to inform you that in order to facilitate the shareholders to acknowledge and consider the agenda of the 2021 Electronic Annual General Meeting of the shareholders ( E-AGM) to be held on July 30th, 2021, the company has updated the Notice of the meeting on the company's website www.polyplexthailand.comon 30th June, 2021. All the enclosures to the notice have also been updated, except the Form 56-2 (Annual Report) which will be updated within 5th July, 2021.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Supritha Pai Kasturi)

Company Secretary