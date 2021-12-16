Polyplex Thailand Public : Company's Official Holidays in the Year 2022

16th December 2021

To : President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Company's Official Holidays in the Year 2022

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited would like to inform the Company's official holidays in the year 2022 as follows:-

1. Monday 3 January Substitution for New Year's Day 2. Wednesday 16 February Makha Bucha Day 3. Wednesday 13 April Songkran Festival 4. Thursday 14 April Songkran Festival 5. Friday 15 April Songkran Festival 6. Monday 2 May Substitution for National Labour Day 7. Monday 16 May Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day 8. Thursday 14 July Buddhist Lent Day 9. Thursday 28 July H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday 10. Friday 12 August H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday and Mother's Day 11. Monday 24 October Substitution for Chulalongkorn Day 12. Monday 5 December H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday, National Day and Father's Day 13. Friday 30 December New Year's Eve

Yours faithfully,

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Mr. Amit Prakash

Managing Director