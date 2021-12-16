Polyplex Thailand Public : Company's Official Holidays in the Year 2022

16th December 2021
To : President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Company's Official Holidays in the Year 2022
Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited would like to inform the Company's official holidays in the year 2022 as follows:-
|
1.
|
Monday
|
3 January
|
Substitution for New Year's Day
|
2.
|
Wednesday
|
16 February
|
Makha Bucha Day
|
3.
|
Wednesday
|
13 April
|
Songkran Festival
|
4.
|
Thursday
|
14
|
April
|
Songkran Festival
|
5.
|
Friday
|
15
|
April
|
Songkran Festival
|
6.
|
Monday
|
2 May
|
Substitution for National Labour Day
|
7.
|
Monday
|
16
|
May
|
Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day
|
8.
|
Thursday
|
14
|
July
|
Buddhist Lent Day
|
9.
|
Thursday
|
28
|
July
|
H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn
|
|
|
|
|
Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday
|
10.
|
Friday
|
12
|
August
|
H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday
|
|
|
|
|
and Mother's Day
|
11.
|
Monday
|
24
|
October
|
Substitution for Chulalongkorn Day
|
12.
|
Monday
|
5 December
|
H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday,
|
|
|
|
|
National Day and Father's Day
|
13.
|
Friday
|
30 December
|
New Year's Eve
Yours faithfully,
Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited
Mr. Amit Prakash
Managing Director
Disclaimer
Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:58:07 UTC.