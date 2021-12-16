Log in
    PTL   TH0815010002

POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTL)
Polyplex Thailand Public : Company's Official Holidays in the Year 2022

12/16/2021 | 05:59am EST
16th December 2021

To : President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Company's Official Holidays in the Year 2022

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited would like to inform the Company's official holidays in the year 2022 as follows:-

1.

Monday

3 January

Substitution for New Year's Day

2.

Wednesday

16 February

Makha Bucha Day

3.

Wednesday

13 April

Songkran Festival

4.

Thursday

14

April

Songkran Festival

5.

Friday

15

April

Songkran Festival

6.

Monday

2 May

Substitution for National Labour Day

7.

Monday

16

May

Substitution for Visakha Bucha Day

8.

Thursday

14

July

Buddhist Lent Day

9.

Thursday

28

July

H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday

10.

Friday

12

August

H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday

and Mother's Day

11.

Monday

24

October

Substitution for Chulalongkorn Day

12.

Monday

5 December

H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday,

National Day and Father's Day

13.

Friday

30 December

New Year's Eve

Yours faithfully,

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Mr. Amit Prakash

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
