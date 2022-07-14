Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTL   TH0815010002

POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
21.40 THB    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyplex Thailand Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 22 647 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2023 3 324 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net cash 2023 369 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,80x
Yield 2023 6,92%
Capitalization 19 260 M 533 M 533 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,40 THB
Average target price 30,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Prakash Managing Director & Director
Ashutosh Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Chakrit Srisamutnak Head-Human Resources & Administration
Virabongsa Ramangkura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.08%533
DOW INC.-12.43%36 165
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-8.51%30 376
LG CHEM, LTD.-15.93%29 266
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-17.60%18 309
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-28.66%13 184