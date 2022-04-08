Polyplex Thailand Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 12 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement Data as of : 08-Apr-2022 Maturity date : 18-Apr-2022 Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : ADVA19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.04278 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 226.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 275.053 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : ADVA19P2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.04426 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 226.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 168.961 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : CBG19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.05937 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 101.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 154.556 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : CPF19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.28571 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 23.60 Exercise price (Baht) : 31.00 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : EA19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.11028 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 87.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 99.648 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : GLOB19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.35207 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 22.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 25.751 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : PTL19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.11297 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 24.30 Exercise price (Baht) : 32.235 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : SCB19C2206A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.07843 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 116.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 164.775 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.05 DW Symbol : SCB19C2206B Conversion ratio per unit : 0.08223 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 116.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 173.21 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.03 DW Symbol : SCB19P2206A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.07609 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 116.50 Exercise price (Baht) : 96.119 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.22 DW Symbol : TCAP19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 0.12987 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 43.00 Exercise price (Baht) : 48.50 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 DW Symbol : TRUE19C2204A Conversion ratio per unit : 1.22208 Underlying asset price (Baht) : 4.94 Exercise price (Baht) : 6.408 Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00 Remark : 1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index : Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate 2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition. 3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker. 4. The fair price of SCB19C2206A SCB19C2206B and SCB19P2206A is calculated by using Black-Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and having the closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement Price. Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen Information Position : Deputy Managing Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.