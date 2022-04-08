Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTL   TH0815010002

POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-06
24.00 THB   -1.64%
02/28POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/14POLYPLEX THAILAND PUBLIC : Board approves Financial Statement ,interim dividend (edit)
PU
02/14Polyplex Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Polyplex Thailand Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 12 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

04/08/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 18:54:45
Headline
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 12 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
Symbol
PTL19C2204A
Source
YUANTA
Full Detailed News 
                Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement


Subject                                  : Settlement Price and Net Cash 
Settlement
Data as of                               : 08-Apr-2022
Maturity date                            : 18-Apr-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht)               : 0.00


DW Symbol                                : ADVA19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.04278
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 226.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 275.053
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : ADVA19P2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.04426
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 226.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 168.961
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CBG19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.05937
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 101.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 154.556
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : CPF19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.28571
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 23.60
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 31.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : EA19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.11028
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 87.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 99.648
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : GLOB19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.35207
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 22.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 25.751
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : PTL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.11297
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 24.30
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 32.235
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : SCB19C2206A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.07843
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 116.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 164.775
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.05

DW Symbol                                : SCB19C2206B
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.08223
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 116.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 173.21
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.03

DW Symbol                                : SCB19P2206A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.07609
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 116.50
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 96.119
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.22

DW Symbol                                : TCAP19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 0.12987
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 43.00
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 48.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00

DW Symbol                                : TRUE19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit                : 1.22208
Underlying asset price (Baht)            : 4.94
Exercise price (Baht)                    : 6.408
Net cash settlement amount (Baht)        : 0.00




Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X 
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
4. The fair price of SCB19C2206A SCB19C2206B and SCB19P2206A is calculated by 
using Black-Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and having the
closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement Price.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
Information
Position                                 : Deputy Managing Director
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 029 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2022 3 200 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net Debt 2022 649 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,74x
Yield 2022 5,92%
Capitalization 21 600 M 645 M 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,00 THB
Average target price 30,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Prakash Managing Director & Director
Ashutosh Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Manu Leopairote Chairman
Chakrit Srisamutnak Head-Human Resources & Administration
Virabongsa Ramangkura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.84%645
DOW INC.7.99%45 024
LG CHEM, LTD.-15.77%31 376
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-13.69%30 274
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.40%23 492
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.60%15 951