Polyplex Thailand Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 12 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

08 Apr 2022 18:54:45
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 12 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PTL19C2204A
YUANTA
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement
Subject : Settlement Price and Net Cash
Settlement
Data as of : 08-Apr-2022
Maturity date : 18-Apr-2022
Expense of exercise (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : ADVA19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.04278
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 226.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 275.053
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : ADVA19P2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.04426
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 226.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 168.961
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : CBG19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.05937
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 101.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 154.556
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : CPF19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.28571
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 23.60
Exercise price (Baht) : 31.00
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : EA19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.11028
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 87.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 99.648
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : GLOB19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.35207
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 22.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 25.751
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : PTL19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.11297
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 24.30
Exercise price (Baht) : 32.235
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : SCB19C2206A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.07843
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 116.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 164.775
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.05
DW Symbol : SCB19C2206B
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.08223
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 116.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 173.21
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.03
DW Symbol : SCB19P2206A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.07609
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 116.50
Exercise price (Baht) : 96.119
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.22
DW Symbol : TCAP19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 0.12987
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 43.00
Exercise price (Baht) : 48.50
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
DW Symbol : TRUE19C2204A
Conversion ratio per unit : 1.22208
Underlying asset price (Baht) : 4.94
Exercise price (Baht) : 6.408
Net cash settlement amount (Baht) : 0.00
Remark :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X
Exchange rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
4. The fair price of SCB19C2206A SCB19C2206B and SCB19P2206A is calculated by
using Black-Scholes Model multiply by Exercise Ratio per DW and having the
closing price of SCB shares in the SET on April 8, 2022 as Settlement Price.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
Information
Position : Deputy Managing Director
