Polytronics Technology : In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's production line has been fully suspended
02/12/2022 | 07:52am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/12
Time of announcement
20:38:53
Subject
In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the
company's production line has been fully suspended
Date of events
2022/02/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 3
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/12
2.Cause of the event:
In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's production line
has been fully suspended since 08:00 this morning, and 2/14 of the work has
been stopped and 2/15 of the resumption of work.
3.Comparison of production capacity for the most recent three fiscal years
and following the decrease in production:
Capacity is expected to remain unchanged for the month.
4.Comparison of production output for the most recent three fiscal years and
following the decrease in production:
Production is expected to remain unchanged for the month.
5.Production capacity of the fully or partially suspended work items:
Capacity is expected to remain unchanged.
6.Production output of the fully or partially suspended work items:
Production is expected to remain unchanged.
7.Share of the company operating revenue that the fully or partially
suspended work items account for:
Production is expected to remain unchanged.
8.Itemized details of outleased Company plant or principal equipment:
N/A
9.Share of total assets that the outleased Company plant or principal
equipment account for:N/A
10.Itemized details of pledged or mortgaged assets:N/A
11.Share of total assets that the pledged or mortgaged assets account for:
N/A
12.Decision-making process:
Proposed by the managerial class and approved by the chairman of the
board.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is estimated that there will be no significant impact on the Company's
financial and business for the whole year.
Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 12:51:02 UTC.