Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Polytronics Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6224   TW0006224009

POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6224)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polytronics Technology : In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's production line has been fully suspended

02/12/2022 | 07:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/12 Time of announcement 20:38:53
Subject 
 In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the
company's production line has been fully suspended
Date of events 2022/02/12 To which item it meets paragraph 3
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/12
2.Cause of the event:
In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's production line
has been fully suspended since 08:00 this morning, and 2/14 of the work has
been stopped and 2/15 of the resumption of work.
3.Comparison of production capacity for the most recent three fiscal years
and following the decrease in production:
Capacity is expected to remain unchanged for the month.
4.Comparison of production output for the most recent three fiscal years and
following the decrease in production:
Production is expected to remain unchanged for the month.
5.Production capacity of the fully or partially suspended work items:
Capacity is expected to remain unchanged.
6.Production output of the fully or partially suspended work items:
Production is expected to remain unchanged.
7.Share of the company operating revenue that the fully or partially
suspended work items account for:
Production is expected to remain unchanged.
8.Itemized details of outleased Company plant or principal equipment:
N/A
9.Share of total assets that the outleased Company plant or principal
equipment account for:N/A
10.Itemized details of pledged or mortgaged assets:N/A
11.Share of total assets that the pledged or mortgaged assets account for:
N/A
12.Decision-making process:
Proposed by the managerial class and approved by the chairman of the
board.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is estimated that there will be no significant impact on the Company's
financial and business for the whole year.

Disclaimer

Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 12:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
07:52aPOLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY : In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's production li..
PU
2021Polytronics Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Polytronics Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Polytronics Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2021Polytronics Technology Corporation Announces 2020 Dividends Distribution
CI
2021Polytronics Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2020Polytronics Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
2020TCLAD Technology Corporation announced that it expects to receive TWD 1.341 billion in ..
CI
2020Polytronics Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2020Polytronics Technology Corporation Announces Remuneration Committee Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 767 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2020 401 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net cash 2020 653 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 9 378 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Polytronics Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shao Chiu Wang General Manager & Director
Chih Chung Lin Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Hua Chu Chairman
Po Yung Chu Independent Director
Chien Ping Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-12.40%337
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.92%52 753
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.57%45 524
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.27%45 028
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.51%11 597
JABIL INC.-13.94%8 687