Polytronics Technology : In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's production line has been fully suspended

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/12 2.Cause of the event: In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company's production line has been fully suspended since 08:00 this morning, and 2/14 of the work has been stopped and 2/15 of the resumption of work. 3.Comparison of production capacity for the most recent three fiscal years and following the decrease in production: Capacity is expected to remain unchanged for the month. 4.Comparison of production output for the most recent three fiscal years and following the decrease in production: Production is expected to remain unchanged for the month. 5.Production capacity of the fully or partially suspended work items: Capacity is expected to remain unchanged. 6.Production output of the fully or partially suspended work items: Production is expected to remain unchanged. 7.Share of the company operating revenue that the fully or partially suspended work items account for: Production is expected to remain unchanged. 8.Itemized details of outleased Company plant or principal equipment: N/A 9.Share of total assets that the outleased Company plant or principal equipment account for:N/A 10.Itemized details of pledged or mortgaged assets:N/A 11.Share of total assets that the pledged or mortgaged assets account for: N/A 12.Decision-making process: Proposed by the managerial class and approved by the chairman of the board. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: It is estimated that there will be no significant impact on the Company's financial and business for the whole year.