Polytronics Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production from April 2 to April 6.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02 2.Company name:Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:Because of Kunshan Government's April 1 order for production suspension upon all companies located at Kunshan under its covid-19 policy, Polystar's production line will be suspended from April 2 to April 6, 2022. 6.Countermeasures: (1) To cooperate with government policy, Polystar's production line will be suspended from April 2 to April 6, 2022. The resumption date will be April 7, 2022. (2)Polystar will take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees in accordance with local government regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The temporary suspension of production has no material impact on its business and financials.