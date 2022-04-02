Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Polytronics Technology Corp.
  News
  Summary
    6224   TW0006224009

POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(6224)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Polytronics Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production from April 2 to April 6.

04/02/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/02 Time of announcement 15:24:58
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar
Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension
of production from April 2 to April 6.
Date of events 2022/04/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Company name:Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Because of Kunshan Government's April 1 order for
 production suspension upon all companies located at Kunshan under its
 covid-19 policy, Polystar's production line will be suspended from
  April 2 to April 6, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) To cooperate with  government policy, Polystar's production line will
 be suspended from April 2 to April 6, 2022. The resumption date will be
 April 7, 2022.
(2)Polystar will  take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health
 of employees  in accordance with local government regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The temporary suspension of
 production has no material impact on its business and financials.

Disclaimer

Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 07:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
