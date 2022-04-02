Polytronics Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production from April 2 to April 6.
04/02/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/02
Time of announcement
15:24:58
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar
Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension
of production from April 2 to April 6.
Date of events
2022/04/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/02
2.Company name:Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:Because of Kunshan Government's April 1 order for
production suspension upon all companies located at Kunshan under its
covid-19 policy, Polystar's production line will be suspended from
April 2 to April 6, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) To cooperate with government policy, Polystar's production line will
be suspended from April 2 to April 6, 2022. The resumption date will be
April 7, 2022.
(2)Polystar will take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health
of employees in accordance with local government regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The temporary suspension of
production has no material impact on its business and financials.
