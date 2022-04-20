Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Polytronics Technology Corp.
  News
  Summary
    6224   TW0006224009

POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(6224)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-18
97.90 TWD   +0.51%
02:47aPOLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production.
PU
04/13POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production to April 19, 2022.
PU
04/13Polytronics Technology Corp. Suspends Production Line
CI
Summary 
Summary

Polytronics Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production.

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 14:29:18
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar
Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension
of production.
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
2.Company name:Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:To cooperate with government policy, Polystar's
 production line was suspended to 19 April. The suspension of production will
 be extended. Polystar have applied to resume work in accordance with local
 epidemic prevention regulations, and production will resume in an orderly
 manner.
6.Countermeasures:Polystar will take contingency measures to ensure the
 safety and health of employees in accordance with local government
 regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The staff have been able to cross the district to work, part of the
 logistics has also resumed.The exact date of resumption of production will
 be announced after confirmation.
(2)It is estimated that the shipment of some orders will be deferred
 to May 2022.

Disclaimer

Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
