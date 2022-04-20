Polytronics Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20 2.Company name:Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:To cooperate with government policy, Polystar's production line was suspended to 19 April. The suspension of production will be extended. Polystar have applied to resume work in accordance with local epidemic prevention regulations, and production will resume in an orderly manner. 6.Countermeasures:Polystar will take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees in accordance with local government regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The staff have been able to cross the district to work, part of the logistics has also resumed.The exact date of resumption of production will be announced after confirmation. (2)It is estimated that the shipment of some orders will be deferred to May 2022.