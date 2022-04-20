Polytronics Technology : On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension of production.
04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
14:29:18
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary Kunshan Polystar
Electronics Co., Ltd to report the temporary suspension
of production.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
2.Company name:Kunshan Polystar Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:To cooperate with government policy, Polystar's
production line was suspended to 19 April. The suspension of production will
be extended. Polystar have applied to resume work in accordance with local
epidemic prevention regulations, and production will resume in an orderly
manner.
6.Countermeasures:Polystar will take contingency measures to ensure the
safety and health of employees in accordance with local government
regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The staff have been able to cross the district to work, part of the
logistics has also resumed.The exact date of resumption of production will
be announced after confirmation.
(2)It is estimated that the shipment of some orders will be deferred
to May 2022.
