Polytronics Technology : Report the new loans of the loaning funds of have reached the standard of the Article 22 No.1-1.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.The public company or its subsidiaries for which the amount of monetary loans extended to others reaches 20 percent or more of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements, please specify name of funding recipient, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence and the reason for lending up to the date of occurrence: (1) Name of funding recipient: TCLAD Technology Corp. (2) relationship with lender: A 56.27% owned subsidiary (3) lending limit (thousand NTD): NTD 1,027,595 (thousand) (4) outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NTD 239,644 (thousand) (5)the reason for lending up to the date of occurrence： Due to the expiration of the original quota of the subsidiary, renew the contract. 3.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence:NTD 597,964(thousand) 4.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:23.28 5.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: parent company. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.