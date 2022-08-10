Polytronics Technology : Report the new loans of the loaning funds of have reached the standard of the Article 22 No.1-1.
08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
13:56:47
Subject
report the new loans of the loaning funds of have
reached the standard of the Article 22 No.1-1.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.The public company or its subsidiaries for which the amount of monetary
loans extended to others reaches 20 percent or more of the public company's
net worth on the latest financial statements, please specify name of funding
recipient, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD),
outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence and
the reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:
(1) Name of funding recipient: TCLAD Technology Corp.
(2) relationship with lender: A 56.27% owned subsidiary
(3) lending limit (thousand NTD):
NTD 1,027,595 (thousand)
(4) outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
NTD 239,644 (thousand)
(5)the reason for lending up to the date of occurrence：
Due to the expiration of the original quota of the subsidiary,
renew the contract.
3.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence:NTD 597,964(thousand)
4.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:23.28
5.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
parent company.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.