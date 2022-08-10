Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Polytronics Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6224   TW0006224009

POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(6224)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
64.20 TWD   +0.47%
07/27Polytronics Technology Corp. Announces Board Changes
CI
06/23POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual General shareholders' meeting
PU
06/16POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY : PTTC will attend the investor conference held by Taiwan Cooperative Securities.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polytronics Technology : Report the new loans of the loaning funds of have reached the standard of the Article 22 No.1-3.

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 13:56:59
Subject 
 report the new loans of the loaning funds of have
reached the standard of the Article 22 No.1-3.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1) Funding recipient name:TCLAD Technology Corp
(2) relationship with lender: A 56.27% owned subsidiary.
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD)：1,027,595
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)：119,822
(5)new loan (thousand NTD): 119,822
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate：yes
(7)utstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence：239,644
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD)：
Due to the expiration of the original quota of the subsidiary,
renew the contract.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None.
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
 the capital(thousand NTD):300,000
 the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):(406,523)
5.Method of calculation of interest:According to the contract terms
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:According to the contract terms
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):597,964
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:23.28
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 parent company.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
