    6224   TW0006224009

POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6224)
Polytronics Technology : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.

02/12/2022 | 07:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/12 Time of announcement 20:36:24
Subject 
 The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the
employee and the countermeasures of company.
Date of events 2022/02/12 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/12
2.Company name:POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company today learned that one employee was confirmed with cases
of COVID-19. The company will conduct the contact tracing and test in
accordance with the request by Department of Public Health. This incident
does not impact company operation.
6.Countermeasures:
The company has mastered the information of case and will continue
tightly following up the epidemic development and accordingly adapt
relevant procedures. This incident does not impact company operation.
To protect the personal data and compliance with the regulations,
please refer to the public information announced by the Central Epidemic
Command Center for all further details.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 12:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
