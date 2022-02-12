Polytronics Technology : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/12 2.Company name:POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The company today learned that one employee was confirmed with cases of COVID-19. The company will conduct the contact tracing and test in accordance with the request by Department of Public Health. This incident does not impact company operation. 6.Countermeasures: The company has mastered the information of case and will continue tightly following up the epidemic development and accordingly adapt relevant procedures. This incident does not impact company operation. To protect the personal data and compliance with the regulations, please refer to the public information announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center for all further details. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.