Polytronics Technology : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.
02/12/2022 | 07:52am EST
Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/02/12
The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the
employee and the countermeasures of company.
Date of events
2022/02/12
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/12
2.Company name:POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company today learned that one employee was confirmed with cases
of COVID-19. The company will conduct the contact tracing and test in
accordance with the request by Department of Public Health. This incident
does not impact company operation.
6.Countermeasures:
The company has mastered the information of case and will continue
tightly following up the epidemic development and accordingly adapt
relevant procedures. This incident does not impact company operation.
To protect the personal data and compliance with the regulations,
please refer to the public information announced by the Central Epidemic
Command Center for all further details.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
