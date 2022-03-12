Log in
    6224   TW0006224009

POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(6224)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polytronics Technology : This is to disclose the civil lawsuit filed by Ventec Central Europe GmbH in Germany against our Company.(updated for court decision)

03/12/2022 | 06:24am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: POLYTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/12 Time of announcement 19:12:05
Subject 
 This is to disclose the civil lawsuit filed by
Ventec Central Europe GmbH in Germany against
our Company.(updated for court decision)
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 2
Statement 
1.Parties to the legal matter:
(1)Plaintiff:  Ventec Central Europe GmbH ("Ventec")
(2)Defendant:  Polytronics Technology Corporation
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
Landgericht Kaiserslautern (a German court)
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:3 O 360/19
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
(1)In the afternoon of April 10, 2020, we received the service of process
with respect to the civil complaint of Ventec and related documents from
the aforesaid German court.  According to its complaint, Ventec alleged
that our company was involved in misappropriation of its trade secret for
HiPot Test, for which it launched the said lawsuit.
(2)Since its establishment, Polytronics has been taking technology
innovation as its top priority, has obtained hundreds of patents around
the world,has owned various trade secrets and know-how, and has always
respected others'intellectual property.  It is found that the specific
testing process and detailed steps of the HiPot Test has been disclosed
as early as in 2009 by IPC, an international industrial organization,
in its Test Methods Manual, which has become the standards of the
relevant industries.  Since it has been disclosed and publicly known,
such Test is not able to constitute an object to be protected as a trade
secret as alleged by Ventec.  Moreover, other than the opinions provided
by an employee of Ventec's affiliate, there is no independent opinion
of any outside expert or any assessment report produced in the complaint.
Such a unilateral allegation is clearly baseless.
6.Handling procedure:
Our company has retained German law firm for defense.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
Based on our assessment, there will be no material impact on the financial
or business of our company.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:
(1)Our company has retained a German law firm for defense.
(2)Our company has been continuing implementation and enforcement of any
and all measures in protection of the trade secret and other intellectual
property.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 After receipt of the service of process, we immediately made the
 disclosure on April 10, 2020 of the lawsuit. Based on our German
 lawyer's email report, the Kaiserslautern Court(Germany) has announced
 its judgement on March 11, 2022, for dismissal of Ventec's lawsuit.
 In other words, Polytronics won.

Disclaimer

Polytronics Technology Corporation published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 11:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
