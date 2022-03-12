Polytronics Technology : This is to disclose the civil lawsuit filed by Ventec Central Europe GmbH in Germany against our Company.(updated for court decision)

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: (1)Plaintiff: Ventec Central Europe GmbH ("Ventec") (2)Defendant: Polytronics Technology Corporation 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: Landgericht Kaiserslautern (a German court) 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:3 O 360/19 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): (1)In the afternoon of April 10, 2020, we received the service of process with respect to the civil complaint of Ventec and related documents from the aforesaid German court. According to its complaint, Ventec alleged that our company was involved in misappropriation of its trade secret for HiPot Test, for which it launched the said lawsuit. (2)Since its establishment, Polytronics has been taking technology innovation as its top priority, has obtained hundreds of patents around the world,has owned various trade secrets and know-how, and has always respected others'intellectual property. It is found that the specific testing process and detailed steps of the HiPot Test has been disclosed as early as in 2009 by IPC, an international industrial organization, in its Test Methods Manual, which has become the standards of the relevant industries. Since it has been disclosed and publicly known, such Test is not able to constitute an object to be protected as a trade secret as alleged by Ventec. Moreover, other than the opinions provided by an employee of Ventec's affiliate, there is no independent opinion of any outside expert or any assessment report produced in the complaint. Such a unilateral allegation is clearly baseless. 6.Handling procedure: Our company has retained German law firm for defense. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: Based on our assessment, there will be no material impact on the financial or business of our company. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status: (1)Our company has retained a German law firm for defense. (2)Our company has been continuing implementation and enforcement of any and all measures in protection of the trade secret and other intellectual property. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: After receipt of the service of process, we immediately made the disclosure on April 10, 2020 of the lawsuit. Based on our German lawyer's email report, the Kaiserslautern Court(Germany) has announced its judgement on March 11, 2022, for dismissal of Ventec's lawsuit. In other words, Polytronics won.