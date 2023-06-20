Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Polyus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

POLYUS

(PLZL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
8376.00 RUB   +1.84%
10:30aPolyus : Changes in senior management
PU
06/15POLYUS : Final dividend
FA
06/14Polyus : Discontinuation of disclosure via primary information provider
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyus : Changes in senior management

06/20/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

20 June 2023

PJSC Polyus

Changes in senior management

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that Victor Drozdov, who has served as the Company's Director, Communications and Investor Relations, since 2016, steps down from his role. Mr. Drozdov will also resign from the Board of Directors of the Company effective 21 of June 2023.

Alexey Vostokov, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Polyus, commented:

"On behalf of the Polyus team, I would like to thank Victor for his dedicated service to our Company and efforts in working with our stakeholders. We wish him all the best for his next endeavours."

Polyus

Polyus is a Top-5 global gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor and Media contact

Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77

ir@polyus.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus Group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus Group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus Company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POLYUS
10:30aPolyus : Changes in senior management
PU
06/15POLYUS : Final dividend
FA
06/14Polyus : Discontinuation of disclosure via primary information provider
PU
06/14Polyus : Discontinuation of disclosure via primary information provider
PU
06/14Russia's Sberbank to issue yuan bonds in 2023 if opportunity arises
RE
06/06Polyus : Notice of 2022 reconvened AGM
PU
06/05Polymetal considers divestment of Russian business
RE
06/05Polymetal's senior managers resign after U.S. sanctions - company
RE
05/29Russian Miner Polyus Mulls Options for Issued Notes Amid UK, Australia Sanctions
MT
05/26Polyus : Finance Plc statement regarding US, UK and Australian sanctions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLYUS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 257 M - -
Net income 2022 1 560 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 17 998 M 13 483 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart POLYUS
Duration : Period :
Polyus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexey Vostokov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Chairman & Senior Vice President-Operations
Andrey Krylov Vice President-Operations & Technical Development
Victor Drozdov Director & Director-Investor Relations
Akhmet Palankoev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLYUS0.00%13 483
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.14%34 833
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.00%28 897
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.90%25 176
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.44%20 218
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED29.55%16 335
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer