Press Release 20 June 2023

PJSC Polyus

Changes in senior management

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that Victor Drozdov, who has served as the Company's Director, Communications and Investor Relations, since 2016, steps down from his role. Mr. Drozdov will also resign from the Board of Directors of the Company effective 21 of June 2023.

Alexey Vostokov, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Polyus, commented:

"On behalf of the Polyus team, I would like to thank Victor for his dedicated service to our Company and efforts in working with our stakeholders. We wish him all the best for his next endeavours."

Polyus

Polyus is a Top-5 global gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

