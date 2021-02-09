Press Release 9 February 2021 PJSC Polyus

Commencement of COVID-19 vaccination programme at Polyus production

assets

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") has launched a COVID- 19 vaccination programme at its production assets. The Company aims to make the vaccine available to all employees of the Company as well as any contractors currently working for Polyus.

Vaccination will take place on-site at first-aid posts at the Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye and Verninskoye production assets, while at Kuranakh, Alluvial and Natalka, vaccination will be conducted at local medical centers.

The first delivery, which consists of 1,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses, has already arrived at Olimpiada and Blagodatnoye and vaccinations began at the two sites on 5 February. New batches of the vaccine will be delivered to medical centers as required.

497 workers were vaccinated during the first days of the programme.

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and one of two gold miners with the largest attributable gold reserves. The company demonstrates the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Enquiries

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director

Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com