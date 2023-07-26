Polyus is a Top-5 global gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

An announcement on the Tender Offer completion will be made no later than on the next business day after completion of the settlements in respect of the Shares purchased by Polyus Krasnoyarsk in accordance with the Tender Offer.

As previously announced, the purchased Shares are expected to be used for the financial and commercial purposes of Polyus and its subsidiaries, as consideration in potential M&A transactions, for possible capital markets placements, for financing of long-term development projects via attraction of potential investors, and for other corporate purposes.

Based on the results of tenders, Polyus Krasnoyarsk expects to purchase an aggregate of 40,802,741 Shares, representing 100% of the maximum number of Shares set out in the Tender Offer.

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus") informs of the announcement made earlier by its subsidiary, Polyus Krasnoyarsk Joint Stock Company ("Polyus Krasnoyarsk"), on completion of the tender period for ordinary shares of Polyus (the "Shares") under the tender offer announced on July 10, 2023 (the "Tender Offer") as a result of reaching the maximum number of tendered Shares.

