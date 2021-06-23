Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Polyus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

POLYUS

(PLZL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 06/22
14697 RUB   +0.78%
07:19aPolyus PJSC Backs 2021 Production Guidance
DJ
06:53aPOLYUS  : 2021 Capital Markets Day and Corporate Update
PU
06/18POLYUS  : Fitch upgrades PJSC Polyus ratings to ‘BB+' with a stable outlook
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyus PJSC Backs 2021 Production Guidance

06/23/2021 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker

Polyus PJSC on Wednesday reiterated its 2021 production target and said it expects to produce slightly more gold over the next two years, mainly from higher output from the Olimpiada mine.

The Russian gold miner expects to produce 2.7 million ounces of gold this year, compared with 2.8 million ounces in 2020. The fall is mainly due to a temporary drop in grades at Olimpiada, which will be partly offset by bottlenecking products, the company said.

Polyus expects to produce 2.8 million ounces of gold in 2022 and 2.9 million ounces in 2023.

The company also reiterated that capital expenditure this year is expected to be $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion, then $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion in 2022 and $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion in 2023.

"Polyus continues to advance on its development projects and focus on improving efficiency of its operations," Chief Executive Pavel Grachev said.

He added that the company has identified new growth options at Olimpiada and Kuranakh and is proceeding with brownfield initiatives at the Blagodatnoye and Natalka mines.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 0718ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.31% 1782.64 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
POLYUS 0.78% 14697 End-of-day quote.-3.47%
All news about POLYUS
07:19aPolyus PJSC Backs 2021 Production Guidance
DJ
06:53aPOLYUS  : 2021 Capital Markets Day and Corporate Update
PU
06/18POLYUS  : Fitch upgrades PJSC Polyus ratings to ‘BB+' with a stable outloo..
PU
06/18POLYUS  : Fitch Upgrades Polyus To BB+ With Stable Outlook On Strong Business Pr..
MT
06/12Miners Try to Get Covid-19 Vaccines Into Areas Where Shots Are Scarce
DJ
06/04POLYUS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03Nordgold targets up to $5 billion valuation in twin IPO, say sources
RE
05/28POLYUS  : AGM results
PU
05/28POLYUS  : Proxy Statments
CO
05/27PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro announces 1Q 2021 IFRS results
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 157 M - -
Net income 2021 2 638 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 27 255 M 27 141 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart POLYUS
Duration : Period :
Polyus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 201,88 $
Average target price 246,28 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pavel Sergeevich Grachev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikhail Borisovich Stiskin Director, Deputy CEO-Economics & Finance
Edward C. Dowling Chairman
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Alexander Shitov Vice President-Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYUS-3.47%27 141
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.91%50 504
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.86%37 266
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.58%19 842
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.93%15 972
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-10.15%15 398