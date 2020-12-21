Log in
Polyus : S&P Global Ratings upgrades PJSC Polyus Rating to ‘BB+' with a stable outlook

12/21/2020 | 02:25am EST
Press Release

21 December 2020

PJSC Polyus

S&P Global Ratings upgrades PJSC Polyus Rating to 'BB+' with a stable

outlook

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", or the "Company") notes that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded the Company's long-term issuer credit and issue ratings to 'BB+' with a stable outlook from 'BB'/positive.

In assigning Polyus a 'BB+' Rating, S&P highlighted the Company's conservative financial and dividend policy, which Polyus has been strictly following over the previous years. The upgrade also reflects Polyus' strengthening credit metrics, supported by strong operating performance, positive free operating cash flow generation and prudent liquidity management.

S&P sees Polyus' business risk profile as one of the strongest among gold producers globally, with Sukhoi Log further expanding the Company's reserve base. Among other rating drivers, S&P separately underscored the Company's adherence to the leading corporate governance standards.

Mikhail Stiskin, Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy, commented:

"We welcome this rating action, which follows the Company's outlook upgrade by S&P earlier this year. We are pleased that our commitment to balanced financial policy and adherence to strong corporate governance practices result in a revision of our credit ratings."

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and one of two gold miners with the largest attributable gold reserves. The company demonstrates the lowest production costs among major global gold producers.

Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
