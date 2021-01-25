Polyus : rsquo; MSCI ESG rating re-affirmed as A

25 January 2021

PJSC Polyus

Polyus' MSCI ESG rating re-affirmed as A

PJSC Polyus ("Polyus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MSCI has confirmed the Company's rating as an A for the second year in a row.

In the report, MSCI highlights Polyus' leading position among global precious metals players in terms of health & safety, water stress, and biodiversity & land use, whilst the Company is not listed as a "laggard" in any of the ESG-related topics evaluated by MSCI.

Polyus' shares have been included in the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Index since 2019.

Polyus' latest MSCI ESG rating scores can be found on MSCI's official website: https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/esg-investing/esg-ratings/esg-ratings- corporate-search-tool/issuer/polyus-pao/IID000000002144560

Pavel Grachev, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Polyus, commented:

"We are very pleased to have retained our high position in the MSCI rating, confirming our position among the highest scorers in the metals and mining industry, and among just four Russian companies to achieve an A rating.

Over the past year, Polyus has achieved performance upgrades in all the major ESG ratings. This year, we were also pleased to see the area of "water stress" added to the areas in which we are seen as an ESG leader by MSCI, alongside our key focus areas of health & safety and biodiversity. We remain committed to improving our ESG disclosure and transparency, in line with best international practice."

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and one of two gold miners with the largest attributable gold reserves. The company demonstrates the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

