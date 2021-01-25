Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Polyus    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

POLYUS

(PLZL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 01/22
14784 RUB   -1.68%
04:04aPOLYUS : rsquo; MSCI ESG rating re-affirmed as A
PU
01/20POLYUS : Buys 1% of Issued Share Capital in Oversubscribed Tender Offer
MT
01/20POLYUS : Final Results of the Tender Offer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyus : rsquo; MSCI ESG rating re-affirmed as A

01/25/2021 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 January 2021

PJSC Polyus

Polyus' MSCI ESG rating re-affirmed as A

PJSC Polyus ("Polyus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MSCI has confirmed the Company's rating as an A for the second year in a row.

In the report, MSCI highlights Polyus' leading position among global precious metals players in terms of health & safety, water stress, and biodiversity & land use, whilst the Company is not listed as a "laggard" in any of the ESG-related topics evaluated by MSCI.

Polyus' shares have been included in the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Index since 2019.

Polyus' latest MSCI ESG rating scores can be found on MSCI's official website: https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/esg-investing/esg-ratings/esg-ratings- corporate-search-tool/issuer/polyus-pao/IID000000002144560

Pavel Grachev, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC Polyus, commented:

"We are very pleased to have retained our high position in the MSCI rating, confirming our position among the highest scorers in the metals and mining industry, and among just four Russian companies to achieve an A rating.

Over the past year, Polyus has achieved performance upgrades in all the major ESG ratings. This year, we were also pleased to see the area of "water stress" added to the areas in which we are seen as an ESG leader by MSCI, alongside our key focus areas of health & safety and biodiversity. We remain committed to improving our ESG disclosure and transparency, in line with best international practice."

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and one of two gold miners with the largest attributable gold reserves. The company demonstrates the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Enquiries

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director

Business Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77

drozdovvi@polyus.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 09:01:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLYUS
04:04aPOLYUS : rsquo; MSCI ESG rating re-affirmed as A
PU
01/20POLYUS : Buys 1% of Issued Share Capital in Oversubscribed Tender Offer
MT
01/20POLYUS : Final Results of the Tender Offer
PU
01/14Copper Mountain Mining Names Chairman; Shares Rise 4%
MT
01/14Copper Mountain Appoints Ed Dowling as Board Chair
MT
2020POLYUS : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons ..
PU
2020POLYUS : Share Purchase Tender Offer Exceeds Maximum Limit
MT
2020POLYUS : Results of tenders pursuant to the Tender Offer
PU
2020POLYUS : Quarterly report 3Q 2020
PU
2020POLYUS : Mill-5 Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 917 M - -
Net income 2020 1 650 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 062 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 26 423 M 26 441 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,79x
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart POLYUS
Duration : Period :
Polyus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 270,05 $
Last Close Price 196,80 $
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pavel Sergeevich Grachev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Dowling Chairman
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Mikhail Borisovich Stiskin Deputy Director General-Finance & Director
Clifford Kent Potter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYUS-2.90%26 441
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.11%49 798
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION3.17%41 710
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.18%18 179
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.26%17 134
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.80%16 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ