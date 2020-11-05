Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them

14 October 2020
PJSC Polyus
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons
closely associated with them
PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 14 October 2020 it was notified that Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL") had pledged 1,048,823 ordinary shares of 1 Russian ruble each in the capital of the Company (the "Pledged Shares") securing certain obligations of PGIL following the recent additional shares issue and resulting increase of Polyus share capital. PGIL retains its legal and beneficial interest in the Pledged Shares as well as full voting rights. PGIL's ownership in the Company remains unchanged.
Polyus
Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes, with the third-largest attributable gold reserves and the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. The Company's principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
Investor and Media contact
Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department
+7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Polyus Gold International Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Person closely
|
associated
|
with Mr. Said Kerimov
|
|
|
and Mr. Sergei I.
|
Nossoff,
|
PDMRs (members of the
|
|
|
Board) of PJSC Polyus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
|
|
|
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
financial instrument, type
|
|
|
|
of instrument
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Pledge of shares in PJSC Polyus securing certain
|
|
|
obligations
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
1,048,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Volume
|
1,048,823
|
|
|
- Total
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e) Date of the transaction
|
09 October 2020
|
|
|
|
|
f) Place of the transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
