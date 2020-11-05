Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them

14 October 2020

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons

closely associated with them

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 14 October 2020 it was notified that Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL") had pledged 1,048,823 ordinary shares of 1 Russian ruble each in the capital of the Company (the "Pledged Shares") securing certain obligations of PGIL following the recent additional shares issue and resulting increase of Polyus share capital. PGIL retains its legal and beneficial interest in the Pledged Shares as well as full voting rights. PGIL's ownership in the Company remains unchanged.

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes, with the third-largest attributable gold reserves and the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. The Company's principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department

+7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated