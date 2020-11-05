Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them

16 October 2020

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons

closely associated with them

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 16 October 2020 it was notified that on 15 October 2020 JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk transferred 1,808,142 ordinary shares with the nominal value of 1 Russian ruble each in the share capital of the Company to Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL"), as a return of the equivalent shares previously lent pursuant to a securities lending agreement dated 25 December 2019, as amended.

PGIL's ownership in the Company after this return and following the recent additional share issue constitutes 77.15%.

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes, with the third-largest attributable gold reserves and the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. The Company's principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

