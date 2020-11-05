Log in
Public Joint Stock Polyus : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them

11/05/2020 | 11:12am EST

16 October 2020

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons

closely associated with them

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") announces that on 16 October 2020 it was notified that on 15 October 2020 JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk transferred 1,808,142 ordinary shares with the nominal value of 1 Russian ruble each in the share capital of the Company to Polyus Gold International Limited ("PGIL"), as a return of the equivalent shares previously lent pursuant to a securities lending agreement dated 25 December 2019, as amended.

PGIL's ownership in the Company after this return and following the recent additional share issue constitutes 77.15%.

Polyus

Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes, with the third-largest attributable gold reserves and the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. The Company's principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor and Media contact

Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department

+7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Polyus Gold International Limited

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely

associated

with Mr. Said Kerimov

and Mr. Sergei I.

Nossoff,

PDMRs (members of the

Board) of PJSC Polyus

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares of PJSC Polyus from JSC Polyus

Krasnoyarsk to Polyus Gold International Limited as a

return of the equivalent securities previously lent

pursuant to a securities lending agreement dated 25

December 2019.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

1,808,142

d)

Aggregated information

- Price

N/A

- Volume

1,808,142

- Total

N/A

e) Date of the transaction

15 October 2020

f) Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 957 M - -
Net income 2020 1 825 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 28 439 M 28 731 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart POLYUS
Duration : Period :
Polyus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 253,48 $
Last Close Price 210,18 $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Sergeevich Grachev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Dowling Chairman
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Mikhail Borisovich Stiskin Deputy Director General-Finance & Director
Clifford Kent Potter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYUS133.55%28 731
NEWMONT CORPORATION49.78%52 321
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION47.93%48 291
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.56.44%20 659
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED29.44%19 322
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.92%17 537
