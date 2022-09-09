Log in
    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

POLYUS

(PLZL)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
8376.00 RUB   +1.84%
Russia's Polyus wins bondholder approval to switch currency for Eurobond payments

09/09/2022 | 07:28am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest gold miner Polyus has received permission from holders of three Eurobonds to make payments on the debt in Russian roubles or another alternative currency, the company said on Friday.

Polyus had previously asked bondholders to accept payment in a currency other than the U.S. dollar as Western sanctions on Russia's economy and payments systems had raised the risk of payments in dollars being blocked.

Several Russian companies have faced trouble making payments on their international bonds since February, when Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine and the West hit Moscow with sweeping sanctions in response.

Bondholders owning at least 75% of Polyus' issues had to approve the company's request to change the terms of the bond agreement to allow payments to go ahead in an alternative currency.

The company said holders owning 77.07% of the nominal value of outstanding bonds maturing in 2028 with a coupon value of 3.25% agreed to the terms.

Polyus had previously received similar approval for its 2023 5.25% Eurobond issue and a 2024 issue with a 4.7% coupon rate - with bondholder approval rates of 76.70% and 75.88% for the proposals.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POLYUS 1.84% 8376 End-of-day quote.-35.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.86% 60.3648 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 762 M - -
Net income 2022 2 115 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 984 M 18 589 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8 376,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Alexey Vostokov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikhail Borisovich Stiskin Director, Deputy CEO-Economics & Finance
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Chairman & Senior Vice President-Operations
Andrey Krylov Vice President-Operations & Technical Development
Michael Alyoshin Vice President-Engineering
