Ponni Sugars Erode : Price movement

PEL/ SH/144 December 21, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza

5th Floor, Flat No.C/ 1 G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051

Scrip code: PONNIERODE

Attn: Mr Binoy Yohannan, Associate Vice President, Surveillance

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Movement in Price

Ref: Your Ref. No.NSE/CM/Surveillance/12630 dated December 20, 2022

We refer to your email dt.20.12.2022 observing significant movement in price of our security across Exchanges, in the recent past.

We too have observed significant movement in prices and higher trading volumes of our equity shares in the Stock Exchanges. We understand that as per press reports, prices of sugar securities have surged due to Government decision to reduce Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate on Ethanol and positive outlook for sugar sector amid optimism that the Government may allow additional sugar exports.

We have no company specific information to report pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR, other than what we have been furnishing from time to time.

In case any further information or clarification is required, we shall be pleased to provide same.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd