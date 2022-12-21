Advanced search
    532460   INE838E01017

PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED

(532460)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
411.75 INR   -6.04%
Ponni Sugars Erode : Price movement
PU
12/07Ponni Sugars Erode : Spurt in Volume
PU
11/24Ponni Sugars Erode : Loss of share certificate
PU
Ponni Sugars Erode : Price movement

12/21/2022 | 12:57am EST
PEL/ SH/144

December 21, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza

5th Floor, Flat No.C/ 1 G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051

Scrip code: PONNIERODE

Attn: Mr Binoy Yohannan, Associate Vice President, Surveillance

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Movement in Price

Ref: Your Ref. No.NSE/CM/Surveillance/12630 dated December 20, 2022

We refer to your email dt.20.12.2022 observing significant movement in price of our security across Exchanges, in the recent past.

We too have observed significant movement in prices and higher trading volumes of our equity shares in the Stock Exchanges. We understand that as per press reports, prices of sugar securities have surged due to Government decision to reduce Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate on Ethanol and positive outlook for sugar sector amid optimism that the Government may allow additional sugar exports.

We have no company specific information to report pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR, other than what we have been furnishing from time to time.

In case any further information or clarification is required, we shall be pleased to provide same.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

  • Madhusudhan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Ponni Sugars Erode : Price movement
Financials
Sales 2022 2 884 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2022 293 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
Net cash 2022 95,4 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,78x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 3 540 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramanathan Narayanan Managing Director & Executive Director
Kolandavelu Yokanathan President & Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Gopalaratnam Non-Executive Chairman
Baskaran Chandrasekar Senior Vice President-Operations
R. Madhusudhan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED92.41%43
SÜDZUCKER AG19.47%3 433
COSUMAR SA-17.62%1 934
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-31.77%1 714
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED10.68%1 003
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.08%881