    PON1V   FI0009005078

PONSSE OYJ

(PON1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:01 2022-10-25 am EDT
25.10 EUR   +1.83%
Ponsse Oyj : Einari Vidgrén Foundation Internship returns for Finlandia students in 2023

10/25/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Application period is expected to open in December 2022

Ponsse and Finlandia University are pleased to announce an upcoming internship opportunity for a Finlandia University student. The internship will last approximately five to six weeks, including two at Ponsse North America in Rhinelander, Wisconsin and three at Ponsse Plc Headquarters in Vieremä, Finland. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first Ponsse internship offering since 2019.

Established in Vieremä, Finland, in 1970 by Einari Vidgrén, Ponsse is one of the world's leading manufacturers of environmentally friendly, cut-to-length forestry equipment, including harvesters and forwarders. Ponsse now has 11 subsidiaries worldwide and does business in 40 countries.

The ideal candidate will be a junior or senior majoring in international business, marketing, management, or accounting. Qualified candidates in other majors are also encouraged to apply. The ideal candidate will have excellent academic credentials, demonstrated leadership ability, and the ability to handle the internship's responsibilities professionally. Finally, the intern will need to be able to work and live in a cross-cultural environment. The internship will include accommodation while at Ponsse North America in Rhinelander, plus accommodation and two daily meals while at Ponsse Plc in Vieremä, Finland. In addition, the student will receive a stipend from the Einari Vidgrén Foundation to assist with travel and living expenses.

Receiving the internship as a student in 2018, FinnU graduate Haley Makela ('19) now serves as a marketing professor at Finlandia's International School of Business.

"At Ponsse, I worked in the Marketing and Communications department and shadowed Juha Vidgrén, Chairman of the Board at the time. I was able to make connections with customers and employees from all over the world, experience Finland's culture, and gain valuable experience from Ponsse's marketing team," Makela said.

The application period for the Einari Vidgrén Foundation Internship is expected to be open throughout the months of December and January. More details will be announced as available. For more information, contact Kevin Manninen at kevin.manninen@finlandia.edu.

Haley Makela´s thoughts at Ponsse News 2/2022: https://issuu.com/ponsseplc/docs/19309314/s/17183459

Disclaimer

Ponsse Oyj published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 09:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 737 M 729 M 729 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net cash 2022 40,0 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 690 M 682 M 682 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 076
Free-Float 34,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,65 €
Average target price 27,20 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juho Nummela Factory Director
Petri Härkönen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jarmo Kalle Johannes Vidgrén Chairman
Juha Inberg Engineer-Research & Development
Miika Soininen Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONSSE OYJ-41.59%682
PACCAR, INC.4.26%31 997
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.39%20 905
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.78%17 794
KOMATSU LTD.0.37%17 185
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-26.31%16 808