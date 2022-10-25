Ponsse Oyj : Einari Vidgrén Foundation Internship returns for Finlandia students in 2023

Application period is expected to open in December 2022

Ponsse and Finlandia University are pleased to announce an upcoming internship opportunity for a Finlandia University student. The internship will last approximately five to six weeks, including two at Ponsse North America in Rhinelander, Wisconsin and three at Ponsse Plc Headquarters in Vieremä, Finland. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first Ponsse internship offering since 2019.

Established in Vieremä, Finland, in 1970 by Einari Vidgrén, Ponsse is one of the world's leading manufacturers of environmentally friendly, cut-to-length forestry equipment, including harvesters and forwarders. Ponsse now has 11 subsidiaries worldwide and does business in 40 countries.

The ideal candidate will be a junior or senior majoring in international business, marketing, management, or accounting. Qualified candidates in other majors are also encouraged to apply. The ideal candidate will have excellent academic credentials, demonstrated leadership ability, and the ability to handle the internship's responsibilities professionally. Finally, the intern will need to be able to work and live in a cross-cultural environment. The internship will include accommodation while at Ponsse North America in Rhinelander, plus accommodation and two daily meals while at Ponsse Plc in Vieremä, Finland. In addition, the student will receive a stipend from the Einari Vidgrén Foundation to assist with travel and living expenses.

Receiving the internship as a student in 2018, FinnU graduate Haley Makela ('19) now serves as a marketing professor at Finlandia's International School of Business.

"At Ponsse, I worked in the Marketing and Communications department and shadowed Juha Vidgrén, Chairman of the Board at the time. I was able to make connections with customers and employees from all over the world, experience Finland's culture, and gain valuable experience from Ponsse's marketing team," Makela said.

The application period for the Einari Vidgrén Foundation Internship is expected to be open throughout the months of December and January. More details will be announced as available. For more information, contact Kevin Manninen at kevin.manninen@finlandia.edu.

Haley Makela´s thoughts at Ponsse News 2/2022: https://issuu.com/ponsseplc/docs/19309314/s/17183459