  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Ponsse Oyj
  News
  Summary
    PON1V   FI0009005078

PONSSE OYJ

(PON1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/20 05:15:03 am EDT
30.68 EUR   -4.74%
04:46aPONSSE OYJ : Einari Vidgrén Foundation rewards recognitions for the 17th time
PU
04/14PONSSE OYJ : recognised as the digital company of the year in North Savonia
PU
04/08PONSSE OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Ponsse Oyj : Einari Vidgrén Foundation rewards recognitions for the 17th time

04/20/2022 | 04:46am EDT
In 2022, the selection criteria focus on activities carried out in the forest industry, emphasising responsible operations passed on from one generation to the next and work done in line with the principles of sustainable development.

The foundation's grants can be applied for online using the application form available on the foundation's new website at www.evsaatio.fi. Application period: 22 April - 13 May 2022. The names of the top rewarded professionals will be announced in June.

Einari Award and four other award categories

Einari Award, the Einari Vidgrén Foundation's annually distributed key recognition, is granted for long-term activities in the demanding harvesting industry and for professional entrepreneurship in the forest machine sector.

In addition to the Einari Award, the foundation gives awards in four other categories: lifetime achievement award, recognitions, operator awards and student grants.

The award criteria for operator awards include the high quality of work and a customer-driven approach, an unrelenting attitude when it comes to the quality of work, as well as close cooperation and communication with forest owners and other stakeholders. Student grants are given to successful forest industry students.

Further information: Juha Vidgrén, +358 40 518 6286, juha.vidgren@ponsse.com

The goal of the Einari Vidgrén Foundation, established in 2005 by Industrial Counsellor Einari Vidgrén, founder of Ponsse Plc, is to increase appreciation for work performed in the field of mechanised harvesting and for work performed in the forest industries in line with responsible and sustainable development. The foundation's aim is to heighten awareness of entrepreneurship related to mechanised harvesting and to make the mechanised harvesting sector more attractive as a potential workplace, especially among young people.

Disclaimer

Ponsse Oyj published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 733 M 791 M 791 M
Net income 2022 47,5 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net cash 2022 88,5 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 902 M 973 M 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart PONSSE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ponsse Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PONSSE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,20 €
Average target price 29,15 €
Spread / Average Target -9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juho Nummela Factory Director
Petri Härkönen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jarmo Kalle Johannes Vidgrén Chairman
Juha Inberg Engineer-Research & Development
Miika Soininen Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONSSE OYJ-23.70%973
PACCAR, INC.-2.67%29 149
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.79%23 021
KOMATSU LTD.8.58%21 811
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-6.48%21 494
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-24.06%21 082