Ponsse Oyj : Einari Vidgrén Foundation rewards recognitions for the 17th time

In 2022, the selection criteria focus on activities carried out in the forest industry, emphasising responsible operations passed on from one generation to the next and work done in line with the principles of sustainable development.

The foundation's grants can be applied for online using the application form available on the foundation's new website at www.evsaatio.fi. Application period: 22 April - 13 May 2022. The names of the top rewarded professionals will be announced in June.

Einari Award and four other award categories

Einari Award, the Einari Vidgrén Foundation's annually distributed key recognition, is granted for long-term activities in the demanding harvesting industry and for professional entrepreneurship in the forest machine sector.

In addition to the Einari Award, the foundation gives awards in four other categories: lifetime achievement award, recognitions, operator awards and student grants.

The award criteria for operator awards include the high quality of work and a customer-driven approach, an unrelenting attitude when it comes to the quality of work, as well as close cooperation and communication with forest owners and other stakeholders. Student grants are given to successful forest industry students.

Further information: Juha Vidgrén, +358 40 518 6286, juha.vidgren@ponsse.com

The goal of the Einari Vidgrén Foundation, established in 2005 by Industrial Counsellor Einari Vidgrén, founder of Ponsse Plc, is to increase appreciation for work performed in the field of mechanised harvesting and for work performed in the forest industries in line with responsible and sustainable development. The foundation's aim is to heighten awareness of entrepreneurship related to mechanised harvesting and to make the mechanised harvesting sector more attractive as a potential workplace, especially among young people.

