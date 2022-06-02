Log in
    PON1V   FI0009005078

PONSSE OYJ

(PON1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06/01 11:29:56 am EDT
27.30 EUR   -0.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ponsse Oyj : Forest machine data easily available to customers

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Data API helps to analyse forest machine data in high detail based on each customer's business needs. The service can be used as a data source for invoicing of harvesting operations or making salary payments, for example, based on harvesting production data. In addition, the service responds to the needs of logistics when planning operations in real-time alongside ongoing harvesting operations.

"With Data API, customers can monitor the productivity and effectiveness of their machines and plan harvesting operations in even greater detail. With the service, forest machine data can be converted into valuable information directly in customers' systems, raising the effectiveness and predictability of operations to a whole new level," says Juho Leskinen, product group manager at Ponsse.

The Data API service produces the most benefits for customers who use data and knowledge-based management in their operations. The service makes the use of forest machine data significantly easier and more affordable, and it brings knowledge-based management available to more users than before. UPM in Uruguay is one of the early adopters of the Data API service.

Data API is offered as a part of PONSSE Manager. Manager is a next-generation digital service platform and forest machine management system that provides customers with valuable data on their fleet of machines. It keeps customers up to date on information that affects the profitability of their machines and helps improve the efficiency of operations.

Watch a customer interview on the PONSSE Data API service here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhHkqgZmj4Y

Further information: Juho Leskinen, Ponsse Plc, product group manager, Digitalisation and Information Systems, +358 40 5742704, juho.leskinen@ponsse.com

Disclaimer

Ponsse Oyj published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 732 M 779 M 779 M
Net income 2022 44,1 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net cash 2022 79,4 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 764 M 814 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 142
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart PONSSE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ponsse Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PONSSE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,30 €
Average target price 28,45 €
Spread / Average Target 4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juho Nummela Factory Director
Petri Härkönen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jarmo Kalle Johannes Vidgrén Chairman
Juha Inberg Engineer-Research & Development
Miika Soininen Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONSSE OYJ-35.31%814
PACCAR, INC.-1.61%30 784
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-8.36%25 941
KOMATSU LTD.18.66%24 151
KUBOTA CORPORATION-7.03%22 276
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-17.58%22 140