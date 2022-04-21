Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Ponsse Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PON1V   FI0009005078

PONSSE OYJ

(PON1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/20 11:29:47 am EDT
30.70 EUR   -4.66%
02:15aPONSSE OYJ : Supplier of the Year 2021 is HT Laser
PU
04/20PONSSE OYJ : Einari Vidgrén Foundation rewards recognitions for the 17th time
PU
04/14PONSSE OYJ : recognised as the digital company of the year in North Savonia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ponsse Oyj : Supplier of the Year 2021 is HT Laser

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ponsse appreciates HT Laser for their reliability, communication skills, flawless compliance with schedules and profit-making capabilities. The company quickly reacts to changing circumstances.

"HT Laser is a dependable and reliable supplier for Ponsse day after day. We definitely want to continue developing our cooperation with HT Laser and work together even better," says Ponsse's procurement and logistics manager Tuomas Yli-Marttila, giving his thanks to the company.

HT Laser is one of the companies operating in the supplier village near Ponsse's Vieremä forest machine factory.

"The company produces large amounts of steel sheet products directly for Ponsse's production needs. Their production quality is excellent," adds Yli-Marttila.

"This is a thank you and a show of respect for all our personnel"

HT Laser, which has its roots in Keuruu, hopes that the cooperation that has grown over the years will continue to do so, because there is still much to experience and develop together.

"We have a long-term and genuine partner relationship. Our everyday cooperation with the various departments and contact persons at Ponsse is seamless, and as neighbours, we are almost part of the same big family," says HT Laser's Vieremä unit manager Sami Tiikkainen.

With a smile, Tiikkainen says that receiving this recognition is one of the highlights of the year for the people at HT Laser.

"We're happy and proud about it! We know how tough the competition for the Supplier of the Year title is every year. This is a thank you and a show of respect for all our personnel, and I'm sure we'll celebrate this with coffee and cake," says Tiikkainen.

Every year, Ponsse chooses a Supplier of the Year from their supplier network. The award is a recognition and thank you for good cooperation. The Supplier of the Year award was given at an event in Vieremä on 13 April.

More information:

Tuomas Yli-Marttila
procurement and logistics manager, Ponsse
tuomas.yli-marttila@ponsse.com
+358 40 630 5237

Sami Tiikkainen
unit manager, HT Laser
sami.tiikkainen@htlaser.fi
+358 50 593 0062

Disclaimer

Ponsse Oyj published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PONSSE OYJ
02:15aPONSSE OYJ : Supplier of the Year 2021 is HT Laser
PU
04/20PONSSE OYJ : Einari Vidgrén Foundation rewards recognitions for the 17th time
PU
04/14PONSSE OYJ : recognised as the digital company of the year in North Savonia
PU
04/08PONSSE OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07Decisions made at Ponsse Plc's Annual General Meeting and Organisation Meeting of the B..
AQ
04/07Ponsse plc Selects Iipo Marjamaa as New Member
CI
04/07Ponsse plc Approves Dividend for the Period Ending December 31, 2021, Payable on April ..
CI
04/01Ponsse's solutions for processing operations
AQ
04/01PONSSE OYJ : solutions for processing operations
PU
04/01Ponsse Completes Purchase of Czech Republic-based Krenek Forest Service
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 733 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2022 47,5 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net cash 2022 88,5 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 860 M 933 M 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart PONSSE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Ponsse Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PONSSE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,70 €
Average target price 29,15 €
Spread / Average Target -5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juho Nummela Factory Director
Petri Härkönen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jarmo Kalle Johannes Vidgrén Chairman
Juha Inberg Engineer-Research & Development
Miika Soininen Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONSSE OYJ-27.25%933
PACCAR, INC.-0.75%29 865
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.42%23 752
KOMATSU LTD.10.17%21 812
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.92%21 782
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-7.84%21 182