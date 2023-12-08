PRESS RELEASE, 8 DECEMBER 2023

Ponsse's cooperation negotiations were concluded yesterday. Ponsse invited its production employees to cooperation negotiations in accordance with the Co-operation Act on 28 November 2023.

The negotiations dealt with measures to adapt to the weakened market situation. If the plans will materialise, layoffs of at most 90 days per person would be required in production in Vieremä during 2024. The negotiations concerned the production personnel of the Vieremä factory (395 persons).

Juho Nummela, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 495 690

