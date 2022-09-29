Advanced search
    PON1V   FI0009005078

PONSSE OYJ

(PON1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08 2022-09-29 am EDT
25.70 EUR   +1.98%
Ponsse Oyj : is one of Finland's most reputable listed companies
PU
09/16New managing director for Ponsse's subsidiary in Russia
AQ
09/01Ponsse Oyj : to demonstrate new solutions at FinnMETKO 2022
PU
Ponsse Oyj : is one of Finland's most reputable listed companies

09/29/2022 | 02:34am EDT
The reputation of listed companies was studied in May and June 2022, with a total of 16,847 Finnish private investors responding to the survey. Based on the Reputation&Trust model, the reputation of each company was rated on a scale from 1 to 5. In the top three, Kone's reputation was 4.13, Ponsse's 4.09 and Vaisala's 4.04, each being an excellent score.

Responsibility and effective management influence investment decisions

The survey shows that the best parts of reputation are considered to consist of listed companies' products and services, finances and management. Responsibility was also found to have a significant impact on investment decisions. The reputation was measured using the Reputation&Trust survey model, in which the evaluation is based on eight dimensions: governance, financial performance, leadership, innovation, dialogue, products and services, workplace, and responsibility.

Considering all listed companies included in the survey as a whole, their reputation is at a high level on average, while it decreased overall from the previous year.More information about the survey is available on T-Media's website.

Further information, Ponsse Plc, President and CEO Juho Nummela, +358 400 495 690, juho.nummela@ponsse.com

Ponsse Oyj published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 06:33:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 737 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net cash 2022 40,0 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 706 M 680 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 076
Free-Float 34,7%
Managers and Directors
Juho Nummela Factory Director
Petri Härkönen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jarmo Kalle Johannes Vidgrén Chairman
Juha Inberg Engineer-Research & Development
Miika Soininen Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONSSE OYJ-40.17%680
PACCAR, INC.-3.32%29 671
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-27.22%18 649
KOMATSU LTD.-1.15%17 388
KUBOTA CORPORATION-21.64%16 504
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-33.57%16 266