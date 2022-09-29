Ponsse Oyj : is one of Finland's most reputable listed companies

The reputation of listed companies was studied in May and June 2022, with a total of 16,847 Finnish private investors responding to the survey. Based on the Reputation&Trust model, the reputation of each company was rated on a scale from 1 to 5. In the top three, Kone's reputation was 4.13, Ponsse's 4.09 and Vaisala's 4.04, each being an excellent score.

Responsibility and effective management influence investment decisions

The survey shows that the best parts of reputation are considered to consist of listed companies' products and services, finances and management. Responsibility was also found to have a significant impact on investment decisions. The reputation was measured using the Reputation&Trust survey model, in which the evaluation is based on eight dimensions: governance, financial performance, leadership, innovation, dialogue, products and services, workplace, and responsibility.

Considering all listed companies included in the survey as a whole, their reputation is at a high level on average, while it decreased overall from the previous year.More information about the survey is available on T-Media's website.

Further information, Ponsse Plc, President and CEO Juho Nummela, +358 400 495 690, juho.nummela@ponsse.com