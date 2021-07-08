Ponsse Oyj : Einari Vidgrén Foundation rewards forestry professionals

In addition to the main Einari Award, there are four prize categories: lifetime achievement, special recognition, operators and students. In 2021, the foundation's awards will total EUR 169,900.

'This was a record year in applications received, making the selection process especially tough. One criterion was the work done in the forest industry, emphasising sustainable development and responsible activities,' says Juha Vidgrén, chairman of the Einari Vidgrén Foundation.

The Einari Award, the main prize of the Einari Vidgrén Foundation, is awarded for long-term activities in the demanding wood harvesting industry and for professional entrepreneurship in the forest machine sector. In recognition of these qualities, this year's EUR 20,000 prize was awarded to Kimmo Hokkanen of Metsäkone Hokkanen Oy, operating as part of Kasiforest Oy. Hokkanen is a long-time forest machine entrepreneur, who has actively and successfully promoted performance-based pay for forest machine operators.

In recognition of their significant contribution as forest machine entrepreneurs to Finland's forest industry, excellence in wood harvesting, and the country's rapid economic growth in the past, the Einari Vidgrén Foundation has issued lifetime achievement awards to Paavo Rautio and Markku Eronen.

Paavo Rautio, Metsärautio Oy

'Paavo Rautio is akin to an old pine snag: greying, but can withstand the heaviest of storms. He first started mechanical harvesting in the 1960s, learning as he went,' says Juha Vidgrén. Rautio has especially left his mark on Lapland, where he has participated in the development of the industry's education, contributing to many on-the-job learning positions and apprenticeship opportunities for young people, for example. In Rautio's own words: 'We should always do a little more and a little better. That's what the forest, entrepreneur and customers like.'

Markku Eronen, Metsäkoneurakointi Veljekset Eronen Ky

'Tapani is characterised by determination and the ultimate quality requirements for harvesting. Markku has always made it a point of honour to do the best job possible in a customer's forest,' says Juha Vidgrén.

Over the decades, Metsäkoneurakointi Veljekset Eronen Ky has employed dozens of forest industry professionals. They have provided training for fresh graduates and industry veterans alike.

The foundation issues annual special recognition awards to people involved in wood harvesting research and product development, industry education development, and those increasing awareness of and recognition for the industry.

Työtehoseura, Kari Huotari

Grounds: Kari Huotari is a long-time forest industry operator, who started as a logger and now teaches forest machine operators for Työtehoseura. Kari educates forest machine operators on seedling stand tending and manual wood harvesting. He also teaches degrees in plant protection and nature management. The nature management licence teaching is dear to Kari, and his teaching is highly motivated and interesting.

Perttu Liukkonen, Metsä Group

Grounds: Perttu Liukkonen is a top forest industry professional who is still working as an operations supervisor for the Mikkeli procurement team after 20 years. Perttu spends much of his working and personal time organising forest industry-related trips for young people, including basic education and sponsored forest school classes. He understands the requirements of modern mechanical wood harvesting, works well with others, and manages his duties superbly.

Maaseutuammattiin ry, Niina Mäntyniemi

Grounds: Maaseutuammattiin ry is an association that aims to engage the regional forest and agricultural businesses, associations, educational institutions, and other operators in joint industry public relations and marketing activities.

New Brunswick Community College (NBCC), Canada

Grounds: The NBCC trains forest machine operators in the Cut-to-Length method. Their twelve-week courses aim to steer education in the direction of Nordic Cut-to-Length wood harvesting.

Juho Kemppainen, Jätkä-Juho Oy

Grounds: Juho Kemppainen, age 12, achieved national fame for his lumberjack's candles in late 2020. This made the energetic country boy from Hoikka in Finland an entrepreneur in spite of his young age. Like Einari Vidgrén, Juho wishes to buy his own tractor so he can help his father with the different machine work around the farm. Juho has strong ties to the countryside and the forest.

Vieremän 4H-yhdistys, forest trail

Grounds: This 4-H organisation has built an easily accessible, inspiring and informative forest trail system for children and young people in Vieremä in Finland, in cooperation with the local forestry society. Their forest trail and forest day aim to increase the knowledge children and young people have of forests, and to give a diverse and positive image of Finland's forest nature and sustainable forestry.

The Network for Women and Non-binary Persons in the Forestry Sector (NYKS), Sweden

Grounds: Promoting equality in the forestry and forest machine industries, and increasing awareness of the sector among women.

The award criteria for operator awards include customer-driven, high-quality work, an unrelenting attitude when it comes to the quality of work, and good cooperation and communication with forest owners and other stakeholders. Einari had a clear idea for the operator award criteria: those operators with a high quality of work, a good attitude and good customer service skills have earned their reward.

This year, the foundation awarded the EUR 1,500 prize to 45 distinguished forest machine operators.



The operator awards were received by:

Student scholarships are awarded to forest industry students who have performed well in their education. The foundation awarded the EUR 600 scholarships to 34 forest industry students. The scholarships were issued to the students in May at the end of the term.

The student scholarships were received by:

The goal of the Einari Vidgrén Foundation, established in 2005 by industrial counsellor Einari Vidgrén, founder of Ponsse Plc, is to increase appreciation for the work done in the field of mechanical wood harvesting and the forest industry in line with responsible and sustainable development. The foundation rewards distinguished forest industry professionals based on online applications for awards and scholarships. The foundation seeks to increase awareness of mechanical wood harvesting entrepreneurship and its attractiveness as a form of employment, especially among young people.

Vieremä, Finland, 8 July 2021

Einari Vidgrén Foundation

Juha Vidgrén, Chairman

