    PON1V   FI0009005078

PONSSE OYJ

(PON1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/13 11:29:58 am EDT
30.25 EUR   +2.20%
PONSSE OYJ : recognised as the digital company of the year in North Savonia
PU
PONSSE OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Decisions made at Ponsse Plc's Annual General Meeting and Organisation Meeting of the Board of Directors
AQ
Ponsse Oyj : recognised as the digital company of the year in North Savonia

04/14/2022 | 02:22am EDT
The digital committee of the Kuopio Chamber of Commerce appreciated Ponsse's pioneering role in ICT and the valuable work the company has done for the success and vitality of the North Savonia region.

"In North Savonia, the ICT sector is undergoing a boom, and the region needs more workforce. It benefits everyone when the sector continues its development," says Miika Soininen, Director of Digital Services and IT at Ponsse.

Other criteria for the digital committee's recognition included the development of Ponsse's data-based services and its importance for the company's business operations. Ponsse's forest machines continuously collect data on such factors as machine operations and condition, as well as the state of the forest environment.

"Kuopio offers a good setting for international software projects"

All in all, Ponsse employs more than 90 software specialists. Ponsse's digital services focus on software development, cloud services and mobile applications, to name a few. The opportunities offered by AI also play an important role.

"We are constantly looking for new professionals for the development of digital services and machine control systems. In addition, we are engaged in extensive cooperation with regional organisations. Kuopio offers a good setting for international software projects," Soininen says.

This March, Ponsse expanded its operations in Kuopio. Its offices moved from the Microkatu campus into new larger facilities in Viestikatu 3.

Disclaimer

Ponsse Oyj published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 733 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2022 47,5 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net cash 2022 88,5 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 847 M 919 M 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 35,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Juho Nummela Factory Director
Petri Härkönen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jarmo Kalle Johannes Vidgrén Chairman
Juha Inberg Engineer-Research & Development
Miika Soininen Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PONSSE OYJ-28.32%919
PACCAR, INC.-5.69%28 652
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.23%23 446
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-27.36%21 235
KOMATSU LTD.3.77%21 109
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-9.26%20 856