Ponsse Oyj : recognised as the digital company of the year in North Savonia

The digital committee of the Kuopio Chamber of Commerce appreciated Ponsse's pioneering role in ICT and the valuable work the company has done for the success and vitality of the North Savonia region.

"In North Savonia, the ICT sector is undergoing a boom, and the region needs more workforce. It benefits everyone when the sector continues its development," says Miika Soininen, Director of Digital Services and IT at Ponsse.

Other criteria for the digital committee's recognition included the development of Ponsse's data-based services and its importance for the company's business operations. Ponsse's forest machines continuously collect data on such factors as machine operations and condition, as well as the state of the forest environment.

"Kuopio offers a good setting for international software projects"

All in all, Ponsse employs more than 90 software specialists. Ponsse's digital services focus on software development, cloud services and mobile applications, to name a few. The opportunities offered by AI also play an important role.

"We are constantly looking for new professionals for the development of digital services and machine control systems. In addition, we are engaged in extensive cooperation with regional organisations. Kuopio offers a good setting for international software projects," Soininen says.

This March, Ponsse expanded its operations in Kuopio. Its offices moved from the Microkatu campus into new larger facilities in Viestikatu 3.